Janelle Monáe Calls Janet Jackson The ‘Queen Of Black Girl Magic’

Last night, Janelle Monáe inducted Janet Jackson into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with a heartfelt speech. The ceremony took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Rolling Stone has reported the “Make Me Feel” hitmakers speech where she called Jackson the “queen of black girl magic.”

“Hello. I’m here tonight to induct the legendary queen of black girl magic into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Ms. Janet Damita Jo Jackson,” she said during her speech.

“With an epic career spanning over four decades and nine No. 1 albums, this gifted singer, songwriter, producer, dancer, actress is an icon. She is a bold visionary, a rule-breaker, a risk taker, and a boundless visual artist. Quite simply, y’all, there is only one Janet.”

In the past, Janelle has referred to Jackson as one of her biggest inspirations. Later this year, they will both appear at Glastonbury Festival in June.

Janet Jackson, whose career spans over four decades, is still going strong. Last year, Jackson released a new single, “Made For Now,” with Daddy Yankee. The official music video has over 60 million views on her YouTube page, having reached that number in just six months. The Latin version of the single topped the Mexican airplay charts, while the original version topped the U.S. Dance Club Songs chart. Also in 2018, Janet was honored with the Global Icon Award at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

Recently, Janet announced her first ever Las Vegas residency. Named “Metamorphosis,” Jackson’s shows will start May 17 and will run until August 10. Jackson is the youngest member of the iconic Jackson family, and the show will showcase her life in the public eye. The subject matter will engage with her issues with self-esteem while growing up alongside super-famous siblings, many of whom reached superstar status — just like herself.

Jackson’s Instagram and Twitter accounts both have over 3.5 million followers, and both continue to grow. She frequently shares vintage nostalgic photos, as well as fierce snaps of herself on stage.

Janelle has released three studio albums — The ArchAndroid, The Electric Lady, and Dirty Computer. She has collaborated with the likes of Pharrell Williams, Miguel, fun., Erykah Badu, and Big Boi to name a few. Monáe, has been nominated for a total of eight Grammy Awards. Her third studio album, Dirty Computer, was nominated for Album of the Year.

She has appeared in the following movies — Rio 2, Moonlight, Hidden Figures and is set play the voice of Mandy in Ugly Dolls that will be released on May 3.