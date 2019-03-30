Kardashian-Jenner Family Thanks ICE For Catching The Illegal Alien That Broke Into Kendall’s Home

An illegal alien broke into Kendall Jenner's Los Angeles home twice before finally getting nabbed by ICE.

Like the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family members, Kendall Jenner has lived a life of luxury and fame. She grew up on camera appearing regularly throughout her childhood on the reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. When she later began a career as a supermodel, she was thrust even further into the spotlight. All the fame came with a price as she has recently found herself the target of some unwanted attention. John Ford is a 38-year-old Canadian man who has allegedly been stalking Kendall and has broken into her home twice. Kendall can finally rest easy knowing the man who allegedly stalked her for months is now behind bars, according to Breitbart.

The 23-year-old model has been living in fear since Ford began his relentless pursuit. Ford, an illegal alien, has been convicted twice of breaking into her spacious mansion at Mulholland Estates in Los Angeles, California. This is a gated community that is home to other celebrities and prominent public figures. On one particular occasion that took place in October of 2018, Ford was caught sneaking around Kendall’s pool.

Kendall Jenner is beyond grateful that her stalker was arrested! https://t.co/mD2er7nggR — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) March 30, 2019

Just days ago, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency finally nabbed Ford in a hotel parking lot in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was convicted on charges of misdemeanor trespassing and has since been awaiting disposition of his immigration case. His capture was a huge relief to the Kardashian-Jenner family who issued a joint public statement thanking ICE and the Los Angeles Police Department for their quick action.

“We are extremely appreciative of the hard work by the Los Angeles Police Department and ICE, whose swift response and professionalism led to this man’s apprehension. His actions have not only had a severe impact on Kendall’s life but the entire family’s sense of security, causing us to fear for Kendall’s safety as well as our own. Knowing this individual is in custody gives us peace of mind.”

While Ford never physically hurt Kendall, the situation certainly could have had a far worse outcome had he not been captured. Jack P. Staton of El Paso office of ICE’s Homeland Security Operations, said that Ford’s arrest likely “prevented a violent crime.”

He went on to say that the agency acted on a tip regarding Ford’s location.

“Our special agents acted quickly on this tip to ensure that this obsessive behavior didn’t escalate to become a tragedy.”

Ford will remain in ICE custody until his scheduled date to appear in front of a judge for his immigration case.