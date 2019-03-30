Janet Jackson Shouts Out Her ‘Incredibly Strong Family’ During Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

Janet Jackson was officially inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Friday night. The singer took the stage to make a speech, and gave a huge shout out to her famous family.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Janet Jackson opened up about being the youngest child in a musically gifted family, revealing that she never thought she would be able to join her older brothers in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. “Tonight their baby sister has joined them,” she stated.

Janet went on to reveal that her father, the late Joe Jackson, always wanted her to become a great performer, and that is was his encouragement that helped push her to be the artist she eventually became.

“He was the first one to encourage me, and music became my passion,” Janet said of her father, who was the man behind The Jackson Five, which eventually spawned the career of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

“I want to begin by thanking my incredibly strong family. My wonderful mother and father, as well as my sisters, my brothers. You guys never stopped believing in me,” Jackson stated when she took the stage.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Janet Jackson did appear at the ceremony, which took place at the Barclays Center in New York, but she did not perform on stage like much of the other inductees.

Even though it is customary for the inducted musicians to perform some of their hits for the crowd, Janet opted to not take the stage to sing.

According to Variety, the reason behind Janet’s decision not to perform could be due to the backlash of the Leaving Neverland documentary, which features Wade Robson and James Safechuck’s claims of shocking sexual abuse they say they suffered at the hands of Janet’s brother, Michael Jackson.

The documentary aired on HBO, the same network that is set to air the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, and it seems that Janet may have decided not to throw any extra support towards the network amid the intense backlash from the film.

The fallout from Leaving Neverland has been severe, but the Jackson family has maintained Michael’s innocence through it all, revealing that both Robson and Safechuck had defended MJ against sexual abuse allegations in the past, and that they waited until the singer was dead to make their claims.

Fans can see more of Janet Jackson when the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony airs on HBO in the coming weeks.