‘The Blacklist’ Says Goodbye To Mozhan Marno

NBC’s The Blacklist is bidding farewell to a beloved character, Agent Samar Navabi, played by Mozhan Marno. According to a report from TVLine, Friday’s two-hour episode will be Marno’s final appearance on the show.

Marno has played the role of Samar since Season 2, but at the beginning of the show’s sixth season, the fate of her character became uncertain after it was revealed that she would never completely recover from an injury she sustained in a car accident. During the accident, Samar found herself underwater, which caused irreversible damage to her brain. She was later diagnosed with vascular dementia, a condition that causes her to experience a series of mini-strokes. Upon learning of the severity of her condition, she made the decision to leave the task force.

Later, Samar’s handlers at Mossad find out about her declining health and become concerned that her failing memory could eventually become a liability for the agency. The handlers then put out a hit on her life to keep the agency’s secrets safe. In an attempt to protect herself, Samar decides to leave town. Of course, her fiancé Aram (Amir Arison) tries to go with her but she refuses to let him.

“I love you, Aram,” she told him. “I won’t let you slip away.”

According to a recent Instagram post from Marno, it seems the actress has been preparing for her exit for several months. She posted a photo of herself on the set of the show with a long, heartfelt caption about her experience on the NBC hit drama.

“Last summer, I decided that I was ready for my next chapter,” she explained, before going on to thank her “colleagues, producers, and the fans of the show.”

Fans of the show were quick to flood the comment section of Marno’s post with positivity and well-wishes.

“We will miss you so much. Thank you very much for Samar,” one fan said.

“Thank you for giving us Samar Navabi. May you be blessed always, wherever your journey takes you,” another wrote.

According to TVLine, the creator of the series, Jon Bokenkamp, had warned viewers about Samar’s complicated storyline earlier this year.

“This is The Blacklist, so weddings don’t typically go great. Romances are often rocky,” he said regarding Samar and Aram’s engagement. He added that Samar’s medical issues would be “a real doozy. It will change the landscape of the show in a great way.”

Marno has yet to share any details about her upcoming projects.