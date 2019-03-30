Kylie Jenner Flaunts Booty In See-Through White Dress

Kylie Jenner is flaunting her famous figure on social media again. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star turned heads over the weekend with a set of sexy photos.

On Friday night Kylie Jenenr took to her Instagram account to share two racy photos of herself rocking a see-through white dress. The makeup mogul’s followers loved the sexy snapshots, as the photos gained over 500,00 likes in their first 30 minutes online.

In the photographs, Kylie is seen sporting a form fitting see-through white dress. The sheer gown reached to the reality star’s ankles and showed off her tiny waist.

Jenner put her curvy backside on full display in the photos, as she struck sultry poses in the snaps. Kylie appears to be walking up a set of winding steps, as she carries a cream-colored handbag with fringe accents.

Jenner has her long, dark hair parted down the middle and pulled back into a sleep bun at the base of her head. She dons a full face of makeup, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a dark red color on her famously plumped lips.

Kylie completes her look by rocking a pair of white strappy heels, some dangling earrings, a long chain around her neck, and a watch on her wrist.

Kylie Jenner also posted a photo herself from the front. The dress had a large cut out around the chest as the billionaire flaunted her cleavage and some underboob in the skimpy gown.

“brb on vacation wearing my favorite new lip kit EXTRAORDINARY available now on KylieCosmetics.com,” Jenner wrote in the caption of the photo.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie may be on vacation with her baby daddy, Travis Scott. The couple have been having some relationship issues after it was reported that Jenner found some over-friendly messages between Scott and other women on his phone.

TMZ recently revealed that Travis wanted to whisk Kylie away on vacation and work through their relationship drama, which may be where she is right now.

“Travis is really making an effort. He wants Kylie to be happy. He wants her to know that he very much cares about their family,” an insider recently told People of the couple’s relationship.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner by following her on Instagram or tuning in to Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which premieres Sunday night at 9 p.m. on the E! network.