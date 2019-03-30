Khloe Kardashian Puts Her Curves On Display In Tight Jeans & Barely There Top

Khloe Kardashian stepped out in L.A. this week looking cool, casual, and sexy as she ran errands with her best friend, Malika Haqq.

According to The Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian was spotted by paparazzi as she strolled through Calabasas. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star looked chic as she dressed down, but still found a way to flaunt her famous figure.

In the photos, Khloe is seen rocking a pair of skin-tight denim jeans. The skinny jeans were distressed with holes in the knees, and hugged her curvy backside.

Kardashian also sported a white button up, collared long-sleeved shirt. The top was cropped to allow fans a peek at Khloe’s flat tummy and toned abs. The shirt was unbuttoned down to her navel, and revealed the reality star’s corset bra underneath, which put her ample cleavage on full display.

Kardashian completed her look by carrying a large, pink handbag, sporting some white sneakers, and a pair of tan sunglasses.

Khloe donned a full face of makeup for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, pink blush, and nude lip. She had her short platinum blonde hair parted down the middle and styled the blunt bob in sleek, straight strands.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kris Jenner recently opened up about all of the drama that Khloe Kardashian and her family have recently been through.

As many fans will remember, Khloe and her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, split last month after the NBA star was busted allegedly cheating with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

The cheating scandal marked the second time in the span of a year that Tristan had been caught cheating on Khloe. Now Kris says that she turns to her faith in order to deal with all of the drama her family seems to be continually facing.

“First of all, I pray about it. I really do. I find the spiritual side of me has to kick in because otherwise I feel like I wouldn’t survive. But, I think that my kids make really good decisions…and as challenging as some of these situations are, I think that because they have one another and they try to make really good decisions, that they’re going to come out the other side with a lot of clarity and a lot of honesty and do what they feel like is the right thing,” Kris stated.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and her famous family when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for Season 16 on Sunday.