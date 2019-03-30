Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Still Trying To Figure Out A Name For Baby No. 4

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been busy preparing their lives and their home for their fourth child, who is due in just a few short weeks.

According to Us Weekly, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting ready to add yet another bundle of joy into their lives. The couple, who already share three children together, daughter North, son Saint, and daughter Chicago, are set to welcome their fourth child in this spring.

As many fans know, Kim carried North and Saint herself, but after being told by doctors another pregnancy would be too risky, she decided to use a surrogate to welcome baby Chicago last January. She again chose to use a surrogate for the birth of her fourth baby, a little boy, who is said to be due sometime in May.

“Kim and Kanye have begun work on the nursery. North fully understands what’s going on and is so into it. Kim is in a great place,” a source tells the magazine.

However one thing that still needs to be done is choosing a name for their new son. The couple love to pick unique monikers for their children, but have yet to decide on a name for baby number four.

The insider reveals that the naming process is a drawn out one for the couple known has Kimye, and they may not have name until the last minute.

“Kim and Kanye are not close to naming the new baby. They won’t know until the week before and probably only day of. It’s quite the process,” the source dished.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are said to be spending a fortune on child care. The couple allegedly have a staff of nannies who are on call 24/7, and they also take nannies with them when they’re away to help look after their kids when they are busy.

Sources tell Radar Online that Kardashian and West are spending upwards of $100,000 on child care each month, and the bill will likely rise when their fourth child is added to the family.

In addition to their nannies they are also dishing out major cash for staff such as security, assistants, personal trainers, chefs, and stylists, but that the child care is their biggest expense.

