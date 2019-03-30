Watch SC Freiburg Vs. Bayern Munich Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Bundesliga Match Live Online

A week in advance of 'Der Klassiker,' Bayern Munich look to open some space at the top of the Bundesliga table when they travel to face SC Freiburg on Saturday.

After a slow start to the season, losing four of their first 11 German Bundesliga games, per Soccerway, Bayern Munich have rebuilt as the campaign has gone on and now sit level with Borussia Dortmund at the top of the table. And one week ahead of a crucial Der Klassiker that could go a long way toward determining the outcome of the title race, the winners of the last six German championships look to open up some space over their rivals, as they travel to face SC Freiburg, who are comfortably settled into 11th place, in a Round 27 match that will live stream from the southwestern German State of Baden-Württemberg.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Central European Time at the 24,000-seat Schwarzwald-Stadion in Freiburg, Germany, on Saturday, March 30.

Fans in England and throughout the United Kingdom can catch the kickoff at 2:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time. Back in the United States, the game gets underway at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 7:30 a.m. Pacific. In India, the Sport-Club Freiburg e.V. vs. Die Roten match kicks off at 8 p.m. on Saturday night.

But the 28-time Bundesliga winners have some significant concerns heading into the Freiburg match — with the Dortmund showdown just around the corner. Perhaps foremost among those worries, three key starting players — David Alaba, Joshua Kimmich, and Thiago Alcantara — carry four yellow cards into the match, according to SportStar.

“Freiburg are a very, very tough opponent and a lot of teams find it difficult to play there,” Kovac said at press conference. “They run hard and work hard against the ball, so we will have to stretch ourselves.”

Indeed, the Munich club has come away with a victory just three times in six recent visits to Schwarzwald-Stadion.

Thiago Alcantara is one of three Bayern players on four yellow cards heading into the Freiburg match. Alex Grimm / Getty Images

