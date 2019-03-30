Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy Not On The Verge Of Divorce Because Of College Admissions Scandal

Felicity Huffman is one of 50 people who have been indicted for allegedly participating in a bribery scheme to get their kids into college. The former Desperate Housewives actress has been accused of paying $15,000 to a fraudulent college-prep company so that she could get her daughter’s answers on the SATs corrected by an exam proctor. As The Inquisitr reported Huffman was arrested by federal agents with guns while she was at home.

The actress now faces the prospect of jail time and it would be easy to imagine the situation putting lots of stress on her marriage to Shameless actor, William H. Macy who was not indicted. One tabloid claims that their relationship is so fraught with tension because of the scandal that Macy has gone on a celebrity dating app to escape his marriage. They also say that people in their circle fear that the couple might be headed towards divorce.

But celebrity gossip factchecker, Gossip Cop, has looked into the story and found that Life & Style’s “reporting” was inaccurate. They report that they’ve spoken to a rep for both actors who said that the claims about fighting over a dating app and threats of an impending divorce are false.

As The Hollywood Reporter notes, Felicity Huffman was released on a $250,000 bond after her arrest. Fellow actress Lori Loughlin was also indicted and her bond was set at $1 million. She and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli stand accused of getting their daughters into college through fraudulent athletic placements on the rowing team at the University of Southern California (USC). They allegedly paid a $500,000 bribe to set the plan in motion.

Although Loughlin’s marriage hasn’t been plagued with divorce rumors like Huffman’s, there’ve been reports that her daughter, Olivia Jade, believes her parents ruined her life. Prior to the scandal, Olivia was building a career as a social media influencer and had amassed a sizeable following of close to 2 million subscribers on Youtube. She also developed ppartnerships with brands like Sephora and TRESemme. But as The Daily Mail reported those companies ended their relationships with her because of the ongoing scandal.

So, Olivia Jade is mad at her parents, according to a source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight.

“She has been passionate about her career and wanted to work and was doing well, but that wasn’t enough. Her parents said she would have to juggle college and her career,” the insider said. “Now she’s devastated because everything she built imploded before her eyes. She feels they ruined everything.”