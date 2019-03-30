‘The Challenge: War Of The Worlds’ Midseason Trailer Previews Brutal Second Half And Dissolving Of Teams

It's every man for himself.

Season 33 of MTV’s vastly popular The Challenge franchise is officially halfway through as fans were treated to a midseason trailer after Wednesday night’s episode. War of the Worlds is being hailed as one of the best seasons of the show ever with stellar new cast members and some of the biggest and baddest challenges to date. It looks like more greatness is to come in the second half of the season, which will also see the teams dissolve.

In the new trailer shared by MTV, new competitions are previewed like the highly-anticipated airplane challenge which traps the cast members inside as it spins over and over again. Newcomer Stephen Bear can also be seen commenting that things aren’t fair, which later cuts to Georgia Harrison crying on the balcony of The Killing Floor.

Georgia and her partner Hunter Barfield also seem to go at it again in the new trailer, after the duo had a rough episode this past Wednesday. Veteran Nany Gonzalez is also shown speaking to Cara Maria Sorbello and admits things are now extremely different from the last time she was on the show.

“I’ve been out of the game for four seasons, and apparently I come back and you’re a completely different person,” Nany says to Cara.

The war has just begin. Who will survive? ???????? #TheChallenge33 pic.twitter.com/yFx9M00TeZ — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) March 28, 2019

Paulie Calafiore can also be seen sporting an oxygen mask as he is comforted by Cara, but no context is given on his physical state. There also appears to be an emotional conversation between Kyle Christie and his partner Mattie Lynn Breaux when she asks him if he’s alright.

“No, I’m not alright,” Kyle eerily responds.

There has been plenty of drama revolving around Kyle, Cara, and Paulie this season as the latter two cast members constantly throw in Kyle’s name for elimination whenever they have entered the Tribunal. Kyle has also returned the favor to Paulie after he won a challenge but none of the three teams have succeeded in sending their enemies home.

We're halfway through The War of the Worlds, so if you need weekend plans, now would be a good time to catch up ???? https://t.co/k0g8Ha38qz — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) March 30, 2019

Longtime host TJ Lavin then lets the rest of the teams remaining know that it will now be every man for themselves, but this doesn’t necessarily mean teams are breaking up next week. The remaining teams include Wes Bergmann and Dee Nguyen, Paulie Calafiore and Ninja Natalie, Turbo Turabi and Nany Gonzalez, Cara Maria Sorbello and Theo Campbell, Kam Williams and Ashley Cain, Stephen Bear and Da’Vonne Rogers, Hunter Barfield and Georgia Harrison, and Kyle Christie and Mattie Lynn Breaux.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds airs every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.