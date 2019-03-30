‘Miracle Honey’ Recalled For Being Laced With Viagra Ingredient

USA Less, the company behind Miracle Honey, a sexual enhancement supplement marketed toward men, has recently issued a recall on its honey packets. The recall comes after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) discovered that the “all-natural” honey actually contained the same active ingredient found in popular erectile dysfunction pill, Viagra, according to a report from BGR.

The FDA reports that the ingredient, sildenafil, could possibly “interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs, such as nitroglycerin, and may lower blood pressure to dangerous levels. People with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease often take nitrates.” According to the FDA’s bulletin, the presence of sildenafil in the honey “renders it an unapproved drug for which safety and efficacy have not been established,” which provided grounds for the product’s recall.

However, despite the recall, the product remains the main feature on the company’s website. On the website, Miracle Honey is said to “eliminate impotence and infertility” and “enhances nutrient absorption and metabolism” as it “intensifies the body’s muscular increase.” The website also lists several ingredients of the honey, including ginseng root, glucose, cinnamon powder, and carob powder, but it made no mention of sildenafil.

It’s unclear whether the Miracle Honey packets will be removed from the company’s website.

The FDA is currently urging all health care professionals and patients to report any adverse events or side effects that may have occurred after using the Miracle Honey packets.

The FDA went on to inform the public that this isn’t an isolated occurrence. It seems it has become a trend for companies to push “all natural” dietary supplements that contain hidden and potentially harmful ingredients. The products in question are often marketed with the promise of quick and easy weight loss, improved sexual performance, or faster muscle building. It’s important for consumers to be extra cautious of this growing trend when purchasing items that fall in the categories mentioned.

And honey isn’t the only thing being recalled this week. On March 24, The Inquisitr reported the recall of avocados sold by Henry Avocado Corporation. According to the report, the avocados may have been contaminated by the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes. The discovery was made by the FDA during routine testing. Consumers are being encouraged to dispose of any recently purchased avocados that may have possibly been infected.

Both recalls were voluntary and there are currently no reports of adverse reactions from the public.