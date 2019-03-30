Blake Shelton Melts Hearts With Romantic Gesture For Girlfriend Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are one of Hollywood’s cutest couples, and fans love seeing them show their love for one another via social media.

According to Hollywood Life, this week was no different as Blake Shelton revealed he was busy creating a beautiful wildflower garden for Gwen Stefani at his home in Oklahoma. Fans immediately began to swoon over Shelton’s sweet gesture.

In the photo, Blake is seen driving his tractor in a field, where he says Gwen’s garden of wildflowers will soon be growing. The country music star owns two homes in Oklahoma, and sources claim that Gwen loves being there with her man and her three children, whom she shares with her former husband, Gavin Rossdale.

“Gwen has definitely grown to love spending time in Oklahoma with Blake. She grew up in California so it was a bit of a culture shock at first and took some time for her to adjust to the laid back way of life there. Gwen really looks forward to her visits in Oklahoma now. She loves how tranquil and peaceful life is there and her kids love it too. She uses Oklahoma as a way of recharging her batteries and spending quality time with Blake and the kids,” an insider told the outlet.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani fans have been patiently waiting for the couple to announce their engagement. However, that has yet to happen.

Us Weekly Magazine reports that the pair have some issues that they need to work out before they can get engaged and married.

One of those issues is said to be where their home base will be. Although Shelton and Stefani spend a lot of time in Oklahoma, Gwen is a California girl, and that is where she was born and raised. Her children also call Hollywood home, which poses a bit of a problem for the couple.

However, an insider says that Gwen and Blake are taking all of the issues very seriously, and that they have even been doing some premarital counseling to help them deal with everything they’re facing before they finally decide to take the plunge and walk down the aisle.

The source adds that Blake Shelton has always wanted to marry Gwen Stefani, but that she is the one being more cautious due to her three children, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, who have already seen their mother and father go through a rocky divorce.