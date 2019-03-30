Sommer Ray Flaunts Oiled Body & ‘Real Booty Vibes’ On Instagram

Sommer Ray shared a new sultry video with her Instagram fans, teasing some new updates of “what’s to come.” The video shows her wearing a light and summery yellow top, along with a pair of white-and-yellow bikini bottoms. She completed the look with lightly tinted aviator sunglasses. The social media star wore her hair down, as she was first videographed with her derriere towards the camera. She walked along a staircase to a chair, and sat down as she continued to pose in sexy ways. She showed off her “real booty vibes” while being completely oiled up, which is a shout-out to her prior life as a bodybuilder.

Unlike other Instagram models, Sommer’s background includes competing in bodybuilding competitions as a teenager. Although she no longer pursues this passion, the influence of her bodybuilding years is still evident. For one, Sommer has released a fitness app that helps people track their food intake and workouts. Plus, the model offers workout routines, along with a line of athleisure clothing.

It’s likely that what Sommer is alluding to as far as what’s coming, is all about her clothing line. She’s releasing a monthly set of new items that are only available for a limited time. Past months’ gear has included brightly patterned clothing with inspiration from the 1980s.

The vintage look is still maintained in Ray’s newest post, thanks to the aviators. The video so far as received over 1.3 million views in just the past three hours since it was posted, with Yanet Garcia dropping by to comment with four fire emojis. This is a great compliment for Ray, considering that Yanet herself is known for her pronounced derriere. She’s also been nicknamed the “World’s sexiest weather girl,” which is evident in her 9.6 million followers on Instagram.

With that being said, Sommer has previously spoken about her past in bodybuilding, detailed Forbes. It was inspired by her parents’ involvement in the scene.

“I worked hard for my body. I’ve sculpted it. I’m not going to just keep it in the garage. If you have a Ferrari you’re going to drive it.”

The social media star went on to note, “People always comment that I have “daddy issues” but my dad was my trainer when I was onstage in front of thousands of people in a bikini. Actually my mom and dad are my biggest supporters.”

And that’s no wonder, considering her parents were passionate about bodybuilding since it was their careers.