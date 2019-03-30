Jax Taylor Says ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 7 Reunion Is Full Of ‘All Out Brawls’ In Shocking New Tweet

The reality star spilled the beans while he was filming the reunion Friday afternoon.

Season 7 of Vanderpump Rules is over halfway finished and fans seem to agree that this is one of the more mellow seasons to date. A majority of the cast is getting along these days and the only cast member who seems to be a target of the others is James Kennedy. Lala Kent has mended fences with the women in the cast and is now at the group’s epicenter, while most of the couples also seem to be doing better than ever.

It might seem like the Season 7 reunion would be a snooze fest, but Jax Taylor just let everyone know that’s not going to be the case whatsoever. Friday was the taping of the reunion and several of the cast members commented that they were about to go in and film including Jax and Scheana Marie. Halfway through filming, Jax got on Twitter to let his fans know he was shocked at how things were going down.

“This is the worst/best reunion we have ever had, the amount of all out brawls and we are only half way through. I had no idea it was going to go this way. None,” the reality star tweeted.

After fans started responding sharing in his shock, Jax added a little more juicy information which only hyped up viewers for the airing.

“Never have we had a reunion this f*****g crazy, I feel like the season was not even as bad as this reunion is,” he added.

Jax seemed truly shocked at the things that went down at the reunion which will feature his co-stars Scheana, Lala, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute, James Kennedy and Ariana Madix. There are expected appearances from recurring cast members Brian Carter, Raquel Leviss and Billie Lee.

There was no insight given by Jax on which brawls involved who but James will definitely be on the receiving end of a lot of hate in Season 7 reunion. Katie has also received a lot of backlash online after fans claimed she was a bully. Lala also has caught a lot of heat for her condescending tones and remarks against Billie Lee and Raquel after having several fights with the women on camera.

Jax also added that he spoke with producers about his complete shock over the taping after a viewer commented on his tweet. The tweets from Jax came about six hours after he shared a video of the reunion about to start and noted that they were only halfway through. At the time of this publication, the reunion has not finished taping and Jax has not come forward with any news regarding the second half.

The Season 7 reunion is a little over a month away so fans will have to wait and see all the drama Jax has been alluding to.

Vanderpump Rules airs every Monday night at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.