Janet Jackson Not Performing At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction After ‘Leaving Neverland’ Backlash

Janet Jackson is one of the latest inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. As apart of the 2019 class, fans thought that the singer would perform, as is customary for those being inducted. However, that’s not the case with Janet.

According to Variety, Janet Jackson is not scheduled to perform, although she did attend the event, which is being held at the Barclays Center in New York City.

Janet walked the red carpet wearing a flowing all-black dress with long sleeves. The sleeves were slit to reveal that Jackson was sporting a pair of long, tan gloves on her hands.

The singer had her long, brown hair parted down the middle and styled in curls that fell over her shoulders. She also rocked a full face of makeup for the event, which included a bronzed color on her eyelids and brown tinted lipstick.

Janet is joined by fellow inductees such as Stevie Knicks, Def Leppard, The Cure, Radiohead, Roxy Music, and The Zombies.

The outlet reports that Janet’s decision not to perform could be due to the backlash her late brother, Michael Jackson, has been receiving, following the shocking documentary, Leaving Neverland.

In the film, two men, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, detail the years of sexual abuse they claim to have suffered at the hands of the King of Pop. The documentary aired on HBO, the same network that is going to air the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

It seems that Janet Jackson may not want to support HBO any more than she has to following the documentary, and all of the backlash that it has caused for the Jackson family.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, since Leaving Neverland aired in early March fans have been divided about their feelings on the documentary, and on Michael Jackson himself.

The fallout from the film has caused MJ’s music sales and streaming to decline, and some radio stations to ban his music from the airwaves.

The Simpsons also pulled an early episode that Michael lent his voice to, and the showrunner of the series says he now believes that Jackson could have used the episode to help him groom his allegedly victims.

Many of Michael’s family members have spoken out in defense of the late singer. However, Janet Jackson has not publicly spoken about the documentary or the accusations against her brother, and all eyes will seemingly be on her during her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction on Friday night.