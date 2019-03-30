Watch FC Barcelona Vs. RCD Espanyol Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch La Liga Catalan Derby Online

Barcelona may be close to wrapping up the La Liga title for the second straight year, but the Catalan Derby against RCD Espanyol is always a meaningful game.

FC Barcelona are looking more and more like they have the 2018/2019 La Liga title wrapped up, while Saturday;s opponents RCD Espanyol are safely ensconced mid-table in 13th place, per Sky Sports, nine points above the relegation zone, but six short of the final European slot with just 10 games remaining in the season. But even with not much to play for on the Spanish top flight table, the Catalan Derby is always a meaningful game, and in this, the 210th edition Espanyol will look for some measure or revenge for a 4-0 drubbing by their crosstown rivals in december, while the far more successful FC Barcelona will be aiming for their 123rd win against just 44 losses and 43 draws in the derby fixture which dates back to 1907. The first Catalan Derby of 2019 will live stream on Saturday from the Camp Nou.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the FC Barcelona vs. RCD Espanyol second La Liga Catalan derby match of the season, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 4:15 p.m. Central European Time on Saturday, March 30, at the iconic, 99,354-seat Camp Nou in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain.

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 3:15 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while in the United States, the live stream gets underway at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, or 8:15 a.m. Pacific. Fans in China can log in to the live stream at 11:15 p.m. on Saturday evening, China Standard Time, while in India, the live stream starts at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, India Standard Time.

The rivalry of late has been a one-sided one, and rarely have the games been especially meaningful outside of the rival Catalan supporters groups. But historically, the two teams could not have been more different, sharing little other than a city, according to Barca Blaugranes. FC Barcelona was founded by a Swiss university student and originally reflected the expatriate community and cosmopolitan side of the Catalan capital.

Espanyol, on the other hand, was founded and stocked largely with locals, drawn from the working class and migrant worker sectors of Barcelona. During the fascist regime of Francisco Franco, which endured from 1939 to 1975, Espanyol and the club’s supporters aligned themselves with the military dictator. The club also has the patronage of Spain’s royal family. But the FC Barcelona club and its fans have long represented Catalonia’s opposition to the Spanish central authority, adding a heated feeling to the derby, even if the more famous Barcelona club have dominated on the pitch.

Borja Iglesias leads RCD Espanyol with 11 goals. Alex Caparros / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the FC Barcelona vs. RCD Espanyol La Liga Catalan derby showdown, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

For fans without access to the BeIn network, there is a way to watch the Barcelona-Espanyol showdown stream live for free without a cable or BeIn Sports subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package or Fubo TV. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also comes with a seven day free trial, and during that week-long period, fans can watch the Blaugrana vs. Blanquiazules match live stream for free.

Another way to stream the Saturday match in countries around the world is Facebook Live, which carries a free stream on the La Liga Facebook page.

In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the Round 29 match. In the United Kingdom, due to broadcast restrictions there wil be no domestic live stream offered. But fans can likely access the live stream through another provider listed here by using a VPN service, such as those recommended by CNet. In Italy, the La Liga contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 La Liga match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in China, PPTV Sport will carry the live stream of the La Liga showdown, while in India, Sony LIV will carry a live stream of the La Liga showdown.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may also offer a live stream of the Catalan derby, be sure to consult the information at Live Soccer TV.