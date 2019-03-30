Josh Brolin Hilariously Responds To That Gross Thanos/Ant-Man ‘Avengers’ Theory

Very rarely do actors, directors, or producers respond to fan theories revolving around their movies because they are experts at preventing spoilers. This has been very common in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as studio head Kevin Feige and directors Joe and Anthony Russo remain tight-lipped even when asked about popular circulating fan theories. Once in a while, however, someone speaks up about a theory and this time around its Thanos himself.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, a 2017 fan theory has resurfaced regarding Ant-Man and the Mad Titan. The theory suggests Thanos can easily be defeated by Scott Lang if he dons the Ant-Man suit, shrinks himself down, enters the big bad’s posterior, and then subsequently enlarges himself. Basically, Ant-Man can blow Thanos up from the inside out. Now that the theory is gaining more traction than ever, Josh Brolin decided to join in on the fun in his newest Instagram post.

The new post contains a video which first starts off on Brolin’s face who is clearly straining as he groans amid a tiled wall. As the camera zooms out, it’s revealed that he is actually sitting on the toilet with nothing but a tank top on. At first, it might seem like a totally weird post, but the caption and accompanying hashtags make it all clear.

Brolin joked about the tension that Avengers: Endgame was going to bring him, and added the hashtag “#flushanantman.” The Deadpool 2 actor clearly caught wind of the hilarious theory and decided to poke fun at it all as fans shared in the joy.

The video was viewed over 1.4 million times and was liked by the Russo brothers and Brolin’s Endgame co-star Jeremy Renner. Brolin’s wife didn’t seem too pleased with the photo and commented that the whole thing was rather disturbing. Kathryn Brolin’s comment alone garnered over 2,400 likes. Other celebs who commented on the photo included Norman Reedus, Flynn Skye, Rob Liefeld, Cindy Crawford, and Oscar de la Hoya.

A crazy Avengers: Endgame theory that involves Ant-Man defeating Thanos in an… interesting way is now a GIF. Check it out here ➡️ https://t.co/nuGFDGV225 pic.twitter.com/kGxfo86Qp6 — Screen Rant (@screenrant) March 29, 2019

The disturbing-yet-funny fan theory suggests Ant-Man was not included in Avengers: Infinity War because he could have beaten Thanos so easily by entering his body and then enlarging himself. The theorists say Infinity War would have had a completely different ending, with no need for a fourth Avengers flick, if Ant-Man carried out the bizarre plan.

Don’t expect things to play out this way in Avengers: Endgame though folks. While it’s quite hilarious of a theory, it’s not the type of plot that fans would be satisfied with after 11 years of MCU films.

Avengers: Endgame lands in theaters on April 26.