Former World Series MVP John Wetteland Accused Of Child Sex Abuse Charge

The former pitcher for the Texas Rangers was arrested back in January.

John Wetteland, a former Texas Rangers pitcher and Major League Baseball Hall of Famer, was indicted on March 28 after being accused of three aggravated charges of sexual assault of a child, according to CBS Sports.

Back in January, the 52-year-old former pitcher was arrested because one of his relatives alleged he had forced the relative to perform sex acts on him on three separate occasions. The alleged abuse started in 2004. The relative alleging the abuse was only 4-years-old when the alleged incidents began. Over the next two years, the relative claims that the abuse happened two more times at Wetteland’s home. The former pitcher’s home was in Bartonville, which is around 10 miles south of Denton, the alleged victim said.

Back on January 15, an affidavit was reported summarizing the incident.

“Wetteland, 52, has been charged with one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14….. He forced a relative to perform a sex act on him, according to his arrest-warrant affidavit, beginning in 2004 when the child was 4 years old. It happened two other times during a two-year period, the accuser told police,” the affidavit said, according to the Dallas Morning News.

On January 14, Wettleland was arrested by the Bartonville police, who charged him with continuous sexual abuse of a child. Wetteland’s case had started on January 9, when the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services informed the Bartonville police of the accusations. After learning about the allegations, a warrant for Wetteland’s arrest was issued by the Bartonville police. The warrant was then served by the Denton County Sheriff’s Office.

After his arrest on January 14, Wetteland made his $25,000 bond and was arrested. If Wetteland is convicted, his felony charges could land him in prison for up to 25 years to life. So far, Wetteland has not commented publicly about the incident, and he has not listed an attorney yet for his pending trial.

Former World Series MVP and Texas Rangers closer John Wetteland was arrested in Texas on suspicion of repeated sexual abuse of somebody under the age of 14, a charge that carries a potential life sentence if convicted. https://t.co/rSm4luGY4N — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 16, 2019

Wetteland achieved fame as a Major League Baseball pitcher. During his career, Wetteland played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Montreal Expos, and New York Yankees. While pitching for the Yankees in 1996, he was selected as the World Series MVP. After that, he played for the New York Rangers starting in 1997. In 2000, he retired. In 2005, he was inducted into the New York Rangers’ Hall of Fame, according to Fox News.

In the early 2000s, Wetteland worked as a coach for the New York Rangers before moving in 2006 to help the Washington Nationals. Back in January, the New York Rangers announced that they no longer associate with Wetteland.