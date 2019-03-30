Gabrielle Union Shares Behind-The-Scenes Photos Of Her First Photo Shoot With Baby Kaavia

Gabrielle Union-Wade and her daughter, Kaavia, 5 months, are all smiles as they share the cover for Parents Magazine.

Union, 46, shared photos on Instagram for her and her daughter’s first editorial shoot together. The photo shows the Being Mary Jane star holding her baby girl close as the photographer captures her profile. The actress shared the moment with her 12.4 million followers and tagged Kaavia’s Instagram page, which currently has 570,000 followers. The mother-daughter duo will appear on the magazine’s May cover, per E! News.

“My favorite cover yet. #shadybaby is on magazines stands… world watch out,” Gabrielle shared on Instagram when revealing the cover. “@kaaviajames is already my kinda girl and is my forever #wcw. She smiles when she sees @dwyanewade and has a loud laugh that sounds like husky voiced unicorn giggles.”

Union’s husband, Dwyane Wade, also shared his wife’s sentiments when he posted a photo of the two on his Instagram page. The new mom has shown her adoration for her new bundle of joy for months on Instagram, showing Kaavia wearing tutus and making “shady” faces as the Deliver Us From Eva star sings to her. She also captures her daughter’s monthly milestones and her feeding time. She opens up to the magazine about seeing her daughter’s reaction to questions and baby talk.

“When I ask her a question, Kaavia responds with a lot of animation, and she’ll pause so you can ask her more,” she continued. “She follows along, but she doesn’t do baby talk. When people talk baby talk, she gives shady-baby looks.

The Wades, who have three children from Dwyane’s previous relationship, have referred to Kaavia as their “miracle baby.” Their little girl was born in November of 2018 via surrogate. According to Today, the news of the couple’s decision came as a surprise when they both posted photos of their newborn in the hospital on Instagram. The Bring It On star expressed her joy of having her first child through Bill Withers’ song “Lovely Day,” as she captioned the lyrics under her slideshow.

The actress has been transparent about her past struggles with conceiving a baby, and even mentioned in her memoir, We’re Going to Need More Wine, that she had eight or nine miscarriages. She also said she had been a “prisoner” to IVF treatments before going the surrogate route. While she said she couldn’t imagine life without her stepsons, she and Dwyane are basking in their new journey with their baby, per E!

“We enjoy every moment,” she said. “But days fly by in a blur of life. It’s like watching a clip in fast-forward. I’m like, ‘No, I’m still in it!'”