WWE News: The Undertaker Posts Pic Of Himself After Big Weight Loss – Says He’s Not Dead

Could the WWE legend be getting in shape for an in-ring return?

With just a little over a week to go until WrestleMania 35, it truly seems as if this will be the first time in almost two decades that The Undertaker doesn’t have a match. He hasn’t been mentioned and it’s not even really known if he’ll ever wrestle in WWE again. There is a lot of speculation out there and some believe he’s as good as done, but a recent picture posted by the legend shows an incredible weight loss and proves he isn’t dead.

By this point, it’s pretty much a definite that The Undertaker won’t have a match at WrestleMania 35 unless WWE does one spur of the moment. He has stayed active on his Instagram account, though, and kept fans updated on his life since his last match back at Crown Jewel in November.

There has been no definite confirmation that he’s officially retired as he’s not said anything and neither has WWE. There is always the possibility that he could come back for another match or two, and his latest Instagram post has people believing it.

On Friday afternoon, Taker took to his social media and posted a picture of himself and he looks to be in great shape. Not only that, but he thanked Nutrition Solutions for helping his body recover and lose 25 pounds.

Of course, The Undertaker looks to be in great shape and he could probably still go with anyone in the ring. The thing is that no-one has any clue if he’s actually going to return to WWE ever again, but his caption does have people wondering and talking.

In his caption, he states “the reports of my demise have been greatly exaggerated!!” which is in reference to rumors floating around about him. Those rumors deal with him being retired or even some going more extreme and saying he’s dead and gone.

While he may not be on the card for WrestleMania 35, it is possible that he could have another WWE match this year. Cageside Seats reports that Taker is reportedly going to return for the next Saudi Arabia which is set to take place on Friday, May 3.

There are rumors of Taker still showing up at WrestleMania 35, but only to make an appearance.

The Undertaker is in great shape and his fans can see that in his latest Instagram post which shows his weight loss of 25 pounds. While he may not wrestle a match at the biggest show of the year for WWE, he may end up on the next Saudi Arabia card which would be a bigger paycheck for him too.