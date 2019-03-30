‘The Good Place’ Actress Jameela Jamil Opens Up About Past Rape, Sexual Assaults In Interview

Jameela Jamil is opening up about her experiences with rape and sexual assault, saying in a revealing interview that she has been subject to a series of traumatizing experiences over the course of her life mainly around men not dealing well with rejection.

The actress spoke out about her experiences in a new interview with Grazia, saying that she has been “groped maybe 20 times at rush hour” and even worse. Jamil shared that she had been raped in her life and suffered a violent sexual assault on a public street when she was just 12 years old.

“I’ve been raped. I’ve been followed. I’ve been stalked,” she said. “I’ve been chased by groups of men I’ve had to outrun to save my life.”

“I’ve been assaulted just for saying no to a man’s phone number. I’ve been blackmailed in business in pursuit of sex. And I deal with constant rape and death threats on social media in my career.”

The actress famous for her role on The Good Place was inspired to speak out about her experiences after another disturbing incident just last weekend. Jamil shared on Twitter that a man ogled her and approached to give her his phone number. When she declined, the man shouted at her and threatened her career.

As The Huffington Post noted, her tweet led to a number of women sharing similar experiences. Many said they also suffered threats, verbal abuse, and even violence after rejecting the advances of men.

That led Jamil to expand in her interview with Gravia, saying that she was first approached by a man in a sexual manner when she was just six years old, and was groped for the first time at age 11.

Jamil added that when she was 12, a 40-year-old man grabbed her vagina “so hard and for so long, that I bled and had to throw both of us against a wall to get him off.” This took place on a public street in London when she was still wearing her school uniform, Jameela shared.

In another instance, Jamil said she was punched in the face by a man she had rejected.

Grazia UK shared Jameela Jamil's statement: 'I've Been Raped, I've Been Followed, I've Been Chased By Groups Of Men I've Had To Outrun To Save My Life'

Jameela Jamil said she hopes to accomplish a bigger purpose by sharing the traumatic experiences, hoping that there will greater awareness of how to approach rejection, and even the idea of teaching it as part of sexual education. The idea has also gained support among the other women who felt empowered to speak out when Jameela shared her experiences.