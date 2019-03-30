After Trump Campaign Sells ‘Adam Schiff Pencil Neck’ T-Shirts, Opponents Share Pictures Of Trump’s Double Chin

Donald Trump’s campaign is turning his slam of “pencil neck” Adam Schiff into a fundraising opportunity, but the move could be backfiring as opponents share some very unflattering pictures of Trump’s neck in response.

This week, Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign started selling “Pencil-Neck Adam Schiff” shirts for $28, which has a picture of the Democratic Congressman with a clown nose and a pencil for a neck. As The Hill noted, the shirt came with a slam of the House Intelligence chair who has frequently taken aim at Trump.

“Little Pencil-Neck Adam Schiff. He spent two years knowingly and unlawfully lying and leaking. He should be forced to resign from Congress! Everyone should buy a Pencil-Neck Adam Schiff shirt today!” Trump’s campaign website said in its description of the shirt.

The shirt built off a slam Trump made against Shiff during a campaign visit in Michigan this week.

“Little pencil neck Adam Schiff,” Trump said. “He’s got the smallest, thinnest neck I’ve ever seen. He is not a long ball hitter.”

Schiff has become a popular target for Trump in the week since the completion of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe and the letter from Attorney General William Barr saying that the investigation cleared Trump of allegations that he colluded with Russia. Barr said that Trump would not be charged with obstruction of justice but also was not exonerated, though there are no details about what evidence was presented against the president.

Some Republicans called on Schiff to resign his position in Congress, saying he improperly led the House investigation into potential collusion from the Trump campaign. But Schiff has rebuffed those calls, with a viral statement this week laying out all the ways the Trump campaign accepted help from Russia during the campaign.

I say this to the President, and his defenders in Congress: You may think it’s okay how Trump and his associates interacted with Russians during the campaign. I don’t. I think it’s immoral. I think it’s unethical. I think it’s unpatriotic. And yes, I think it’s corrupt. pic.twitter.com/nTdgRVfssQ — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) March 28, 2019

In the wake of Trump’s attack on Schiff, many of his opponents took to Twitter to point out that Trump isn’t exactly a neck model himself. The president, who according to a controversial and disputed doctor’s physical was exactly one pound shy of being obese, has a number of pictures with a double chin — many of which were shared on Twitter this week by his opponents.

Trump in Grand Rapids, calls Adam Schiff Pencil Neck. A little jealous?#IStandwithSchiff pic.twitter.com/VVYwLhCqd1 — May Brian (@mabri1741) March 29, 2019

There are so many reasons that it was wrong for trump to refer to Rep. Adam Schiff as "pencil neck." First, it's immature. Second, it's unpresidential. Third…you should always check yourself before you NECK yourself. Seriously. ????#trumpneck pic.twitter.com/AAGf9L8pQh — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) March 29, 2019

I never understood how having a lean neck is an insult but looking at the Trump genetic pool, I can see why they are against ‘pencil necks’ pic.twitter.com/fv5aCj7Taf — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) March 29, 2019

Donald Trump became famous during the 2016 presidential campaign for his mocking nicknames of opponents, both in the Republican primary and later against “Crooked” Hillary Clinton during the campaign. Trump appears to be trying out nicknames for his prospective Democratic opponents in 2020 as well, and in turn his critics have been trying to turn the slams back on the president.