Jada Pinkett Smith Unfollows Kardashian Family After Jordyn Woods Drama

Jada Pinkett Smith has made her choice when it comes to the feud between Khloe Kardashian and her family and Jordyn Woods.

According to TMZ, Jada has officially unfollowed several members of the famous family, including Khloe and Kim Kardashian, and their mother, Kris Jenner.

As many fans already know, Jordyn Woods is a close family friend of Jada and her family, after her father and Will Smith grew close while working together on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Woods has been an honorary member of the family ever since.

However, the Smith family and the Kardashian-Jenners have also been very close for years. Will and Jada’s kids, Willow and Jaden, have been close friends of Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and have also spent a lot of time with Kourtney Kardashian.

Last month the Smith family got caught in the center of the drama between Jordyn and Khloe after Woods allegedly hooked up with Kardashian’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

After days of rumors, Jordyn Woods decided to appear on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook series, Red Table Talk, where she opened up about the encounter with Khloe Kardashian’s man.

Jordyn claimed that she was at a party at Tristan’s house, and that when she tried to leave, the NBA star kissed her on the lips. Woods claimed that she went home following the awkward encounter, but was too scared to tell Kylie or Khloe about the situation.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, after the interview Khloe took to Twitter to call Jordyn out for lying, and revealed that Woods was the reason that her family had fallen apart.

However, the next day, Kardashian retracted her original statement, putting the blame on Thompson, but confirming that she was more hurt by Woods’ actions than by those of her baby daddy, who had already been unfaithful to her once during their relationship.

It seems that Jada Pinkett Smith’s relationship with the Khloe Kardashian and family could be severely damaged, and that she has been a source of support for Jordyn Woods following the cheating scandal, and all of the negative press that she’s been getting.

However, Jada is said to still be following Kylie. Perhaps she believes that Jenner and Woods can work things out and become best friends again in the future. However, for now it looks like the drama continues.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s break up with Tristan Thompson, and drama with Jordyn Woods and Jada Pinkett Smith when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season on Sunday.