Iggy Azalea And Playboi Carti Cozy Up To One Another In New Photos On Instagram

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti showed off their affection for each other in new photos posted on Carti’s Instagram page. In the shots, both rappers look very comfortable with each other as they pose together. These new photos also contradict rumors that were circulating earlier this year that the two were on the verge of a breakup.

As XXL reports, Carti has already addressed the rumors.

“Me and my girl never broke up,” he said at one of his shows in January. “That sh*t fake. And I ain’t gon lie — I’m lucky as hell”

Iggy Azalea retweeted the video.

Carti and Iggy have reportedly been dating since the summer of last year. And it looks like the relationship progressed relatively quickly. By Christmas, they were already at the “expensive gifts” stage of their romance, as Iggy got the “Magnolia” rapper a silver-gray Lamborghini, Hot New Hip Hop reports.

“She treat me like a bad b*tch lmao,” he wrote on one of his Instagram stories about the expensive luxury vehicle.

As Hot New Hip Hop notes, when their relationship started many people accused Iggy of getting with Carti because of his wealth. But the “Sally Walker” rapper asserted that she’s no slouch when it comes to making money, Urban Islandz reports. When a fan accused her of being a gold digger because some media outlets say that she’s worth less than him, Iggy responded by writing:

“I’m 100% sure I know what we both have; I’ve been in the game longer although it’s not about that at all. Please don’t ever try to play me when it comes to my bag cuz one thing I DONT need is a man for money.”

After going through a huge slump after the blockbuster success of her hit song “Fancy,” Iggy Azalea appears to be going through something of a career renaissance. Her new song “Sally Walker” has been doing well. As Headline Planet notes, the song landed in the top 10 on the US iTunes chart soon after its release. The music video for the song currently has 34 million views on Youtube and is at position no. 62 on the Billboard 100 chart.

As Variety reports, after a departure from a rocky relationship with Island Records, the Australian rapper signed a $2.7 million partnership with Empire, an indie hip-hop record company.

“I’m so excited to begin a new entrepreneurial chapter in my career with EMPIRE as my partner,” she said in the press release about the deal. “The ability to have control of my own artistic future is a long-awaited and monumental change in my life. I genuinely feel I am in the best position to achieve my creative ambitions.”