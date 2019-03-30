Rihanna Spanked Slick Woods, Making The Model Go Into Labor During Fashion Week

Rihanna is a woman of many talents, and it seems like inducing labor is another one she can add to the list.

According to In Touch Weekly, model Slick Woods walked the runway of the Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show in September 2018. Woods was nine months pregnant at the time and was close to her due date when she appeared during New York Fashion Week. The 22-year-old runway star said the beauty and fashion icon caused her to go into labor the same night of the show in an interesting way.

“I closed New York Fashion Week modeling in Rihanna’s Savage x Fentyshow in pasties, thigh-highs, stilettos and not much else, Woods told Vogue U.K in a personal essay. “There were crazy interpretative dancers, as well as the Hadid sisters and a jungle installation — all pretty normal for an event hosted by Rihanna. My last memory before going into the hospital is of Rihanna spanking me with a whip.”

Woods (whose real name is Simone Thompson) then added that once she left the show, she was two centimeters dilated. She recounts her delivery room being hectic and included Erykah Badu as her doula during the process. After 14 hours of labor, she gave birth to a baby boy, who she named Saphir.

Woods and Rihanna have been close over the years, with the “Love on the Brain” singer penning Woods as her muse and also featuring her in her Fenty Beauty campaigns and made Woods the face of her Fenty X Puma line. Woods has been in the fashion scene as a model since 2015 after appearing in Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 2 collection. Since then, the model has appeared in multiple campaigns before, during and after her pregnancy.

“Every day since, my son has healed me, invigorated me – and helped me come to terms with my past,” she wrote. “I never had a normal family. Now I’ve created my own.”

While her muse is enjoying motherhood, Rihanna is busy working on her multiple businesses. The 31-year-old mogul has graced Instagram with multiple sultry photos to promote new products for her lingerie and beauty lines. In her latest post, the multitalented artist is wearing a bright yellow two-piece set with matching nails. The set will reportedly launch on April 1.

As for the “California King Bed” songstress’ love life, she and her billionaire beau Hasaan Jameel. The singer “liked” a video of E! News host Morgan Stewart predicting she and Jameel will be engaged and having a baby within two years, per HotNewHipHop. While the like caused the “Work” singer’s “Navy” to speculate that settling down was on the brain, Rihanna has yet to make any sudden announcements.