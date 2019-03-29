Khloe Kardashian ‘Happy’ To Have Tristan Thompson Drama Behind Her, Per ‘Us’

Khloe Kardashian is said to be happy that her relationship with Tristan Thompson is behind her, as the drama from the romance was nearly too much for her to take.

According to Us Weekly Magazine, Khloe Kardashian is happily moving on from her relationship with Tristan Thompson, and is looking ahead to the future, which means her family, her career, and of course her adorable daughter, True.

Sources tell the magazine that Kardashian is happy now, and that she is completely ready to let go of the past, which includes a lot of pain and heartbreak where Thompson is concerned. As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe twice during their relationship. Once when she was nine months pregnant with their daughter, and last month when it was revealed he hooked up with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

“Khloe is doing really well. She’s loving being a mom and happy to have the Jordyn and Tristan drama behind her. She’s looking forward to the future, not the past,” an insider told the outlet.

“True is such a blessing. Khloe is grateful she has her daughter. She is never going to take True away from Tristan as long as he’s a good father to True and [does] his part. Khloe will always allow Tristan to be in True’s life as much as he can be,” a second insider told the publication.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian doesn’t want to dwell on her relationship or break up with Tristan Thompson. In fact, she’s reportedly ready to move on and find a way to forgive her baby daddy for everything he’s done to her over the past year.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Khloe is still in a lot of pain following the end of her relationship with Tristan, but she’s working hard to stay strong and hopes to be able to forgive the basketball player soon.

The insider reveals that Kardashian doesn’t want to keep the resentment and anger inside of her as she will have to deal with Thompson for the rest of her life due to the fact that they share a daughter together. In addition, she wants little True to have a happy and healthy relationship with both of her parents following the couple’s upsetting split.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian by watching the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians this Sunday.