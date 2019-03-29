Star Jones Accuses Barbara Walters And Joy Behar Of Leaking News About Her Gastric Bypass

Star Jones underwent gastric bypass surgery many years ago and while the surgery was a great success, she allegedly believes two women may have leaked the story in hopes of ruining her reputation. According to The Jasmine Brand, Ramin Setoodeh discussed Star Jones during his recent chat with Bravo’s Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens.

During the interview, he revealed interesting details about her departure from The View and her rumored speculations about Barbara Walters and Joy Behar. According to Ramin, Star Jones has always believed Barbara and Joy were the people who leaked her story.

“Star Jones said as she was being fired in 2006, both Barbara Walters and Joy Behar were leaking stories of her gastric bypass to The New York Post to ruin her reputation.”

So, are Ramin’s words true? In response to Ramin’s statement, Star Jones actually opened up about her time on The View during an interview with People magazine. The lawyer/journalist offered a relatively vague response to the statements.

While she did admit there were “conflicts” during their time working together, she also insisted she still sees Barbara Walters as an “influential mentor.” However, she didn’t share her thoughts about Ramin’s speculative remarks about Barbara Walters and Joy Behar.

“My time at The View was one of the great opportunities of my lifetime. Of course there were conflicts over the years, however I will forever consider Barbara Walters (along with my dear friend, the late Johnny Cochran) to be one of my two most influential mentors. The opportunity to sit beside her for so many years was a ‘master class’ in many aspects of my personal and professional life that I relish and am eternally grateful for.”

The latest news follows a string of reports about Star Jones’ weight loss. Prior to the surgery, Star weighed more than 300 pounds and ultimately shed 160 pounds. Her public appearances caught the eye of fans everywhere as her appearance changed drastically as she lost the weight.

During a previous interview with Glamour magazine, Star Jones discussed her weight admitting she was afraid of being judged for opting the undergo weight loss surgery. She also revealed how she often battled with herself over not having the self-control she believes she should have had.

“The toughest part of the journey has been forgiving myself for not having the self-control I know I should have had, or admitting I needed help…I say with all sincerity, the surgery saved my life.”