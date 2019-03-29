‘Captain Marvel’ Star McKenna Grace Confirmed As Lead Of The New ‘Ghostbusters’

With Jason Reitman making a new Ghostbusters movie for Sony, all eyes are on the cast and story of the new project. In an exclusive The Hollywood Reporter story, it’s been confirmed that the sequel to the original 1980s movies has found their lead actor in the up and coming actress McKenna Grace.

Reitman announced the project earlier in the year, as per Entertainment Weekly, and confirmed that he would be ignoring the most recent Ghostbusters reboot in 2016, and doing a direct sequel to his father Ivan Reitman’s first two films. Reitman caused a bit of controversy when he clarified his desire to do the new movie, as covered previously by The Inquisitr. However, with the casting of the very popular actress Grace, the film may be looking to regain some goodwill from the fans and audiences.

Despite her young age, Grace has been acting for many years, and it definitely shows in the young actress’ on-screen presence. Her IMDb page shows many TV roles, including a brief stint on The Young And The Restless, with her breakout performance being in a movie co-starring Chris Evans in Gifted. After that, Grace went on to some mainstream projects playing the younger versions of the main leads such as in I, Tonya, Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina, Once Upon A Time, and more recently, playing the younger version of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) in Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel.

The actress even had prominent roles where she showed her full range of acting talent in the Netflix original The Haunting Of Hill House, Fuller House, and Designated Survivor. Grace can truly be heralded as one of Hollywood’s up and coming actresses, given the number of projects she’s already been associated with at such a young age, as well as her natural talent.

The THR report also confirms that the story of the new Ghostbusters will focus on Grace’s character, along with her brother (Finn Wolfhard) and mother (Carrie Coon). With the casting of the new movie, it seems like Reitman will focus on a younger cast, who may have to deal with supernatural threats and ghosts, which seems to be the trend post-Stranger Things. The film apparently will focus on four different young characters, which leaves two more to be cast.

When announcing the project, Reitman spoke about the setting of the new movie, as per EW.

“This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the ’80s happened in the ’80s, and this is set in the present day.”

It’s still unclear whether the new younger characters will be related to any of the characters from the original movie or not.

The yet untitled Ghostbusters sequel is set to release on July 10, 2020.