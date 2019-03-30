Rita Wilson Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Tom Hanks and Julia Roberts gave speeches praising the star during her induction ceremony.

Actress, producer, and singer Rita Wilson received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, March 29. The honor was bestowed on the Los Angeles native by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. It is the 2,659th star that the organization has handed out, and its location is adjacent to the Hollywood Roosevelt hotel.

The 62-year-old star of movies such as Sleepless in Seattle, Now and Then, and It’s Complicated, and the co-producer of blockbluster films such as My Big Fat Greek Wedding and Mamma Mia, was inducted in the Motion Pictures category.

Rita celebrated her brand-new star with both family and friends. Her husband of 30 years, Tom Hanks, was by her side throughout the event, along with the two children they share together: 28-year-old Chet Hanks and 23-year-old Truman Hanks. Chet’s nearly 3-year-old daughter, Michaiah, and Tom’s 36-year-old daughter, Elizabeth Hanks, were also in attendance. However, Tom’s oldest son, Colin Hanks, was noticeably absent. Famous faces Julia Roberts, Martin Short, Larry David, and Nia Vardalos also showed up to support their pal and colleague.

Tom, who received his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1992, gave a speech during the induction ceremony in which he praised his lovely wife.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“The lesson here is that Rita Wilson knows what she is doing. Her instincts are wicked sharp,” he gushed, according to E! News.

Meanwhile, Julia Roberts — who starred alongside Rita in 1999’s Runaway Bride and 2011’s Larry Crowne — also spoke at the ceremony, calling her friend “a one-woman superpower.”

“I’ve been lucky enough to know her long enough to learn things that we have in common. Devotion to our mothers, endless joy of our families, superhot husbands. Yeah, superhot, Tom. I said it, now everybody knows.”

During her acceptance speech, Rita said that receiving the star was like “icing on the cake,” according to Daily Mail.

“It makes me feel so connected to my community that I grew up in and I love and that has given me so much… It’s unbelievable. I walked on this street and read these names, so for me to have my name here is really extraordinary.”

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

On the same day that the breast cancer-survivor received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the singer-songwriter dropped her fourth studio album, Halfway to Home. Rita recorded the album in Nashville and co-produced the opus along with Nathan Chapman. “Throw Me a Party” is the title of the album’s first single.

Rita will perform her new music on CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden on April 1 and on NBC’s Today on April 5.