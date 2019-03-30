Watch Kings XI Punjab Vs. Mumbai Indians Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, VIVO IPL 2019 Saturday Match

Two teams in need of a win to get their 2019 Indian Premier league seasons on track, Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians, open a big weekend of T20 cricket in the tournament.

Two teams coming off of first wins in the 2019 VIVO Indian Premiere League that were obtained through controversial plays, as NDTV reported, will try to get their seasons on track by making it back-to-back victories, when Kings XI Punjab host three-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians in the ninth match of the world’s most popular T20 franchise cricket competition. The winner goes level on points at the top of the table — at least possibly until later in the day when leaders Kolkata Knight Riders take on Delhi Capitals. But Mumbai and Kings XI will focus only on getting that much-needed win in the early Saturday match that will live stream from Mohali.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the 2019 Indian Premier league Kings XI Punjab vs. Mumbai Indians match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 4 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Saturday, March 30, at the 26,000-seat Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium ground in Mohali, Punjab, India.

In the United Kingdom, the match gets underway at 10:30 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time. In the United States, fans can watch the live stream of the 2019 IPL T20 cricket match by setting their alarms to get up very early, with the first ball bowled at 6:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 3:30 a.m. Pacific.

Mumbai Indians — who will be familiar even to first-time IPL viewers through the Netflix documentary series Cricket Fever which chronicled their disappointing 2018 IPL campaign — took their first victory of the season thanks to a missed umpire’s call on a final ball that stymied a chase by Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday.

Mumbai bowler Lasith Malinga missed his mark for a clear no-ball on the final delivery, according to Times of India, but got away with it thanks to a massive oversight by the umpire.

On The KXIP side, the team grabbed their first in after a “Mankading” by bowler and Captain Ravi Ashwin on Rajisthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler — a legal move, but one widely condemned as violating the “spirit of cricket.” Now the two sides meet at PCA Stadium, where Mumbai have won their last four matches since the 2012 season, per CricTracker.

Here are the expected teams for the Kings XI Punjab vs. Mumbai Indians IPL Saturday match.

Mumbai Indians: 1 Rohit Sharma (captain), 2 Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Yuvraj Singh, 5 Kieron Pollard, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Krunal Pandya, 8 Mitchell McClenaghan, 9 Mayank Markande, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Lasith Malinga

Kings XI Punjab: 1 Chris Gayle, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Mayank Agarwal, 4 Sarfaraz Khan, 5 David Miller (wicketkeeper), 6 Mandeep Singh, 7 Andrew Tye, 8 R Ashwin (captain), 9 Mohammed Shami, 10 Mujeeb Ur Rahman, 11 Ankit Rajpoot.

To watch a live stream of the 20-overs action in the Kings XI Punjab vs. Mumbai Indians IPL Match Nine in the United States, the best option is to sign up for Hotstar US. Subscribers to Willow TV may be able to obtain a free Hotstar package as well, which will carry live streaming video of the crucial match.

For an available live stream of Kings XI Punjab vs. Mumbai Indians from Mohali in the United Kingdom, the only source is the U.K. affiliate of India streaming site Hotstar. The service charges a monthly or annual fee. The U.K. Hotstar service is also available on mobile phones and the Roku set-top streaming box by downloading the Hotstar app.

India’s domestic Hotstar service will also live stream the match in the IPL’s home country.

In Australia, throughout continental Europe, and in numerous other countries, Yupp TV will live stream the KXIP vs. MI match.