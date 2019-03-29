Former NBA Player Kwame Brown Arrested for Pot Cookies And Other Weed Stuff

Brown's van reportedly reeked of marijuana during the incident.

For many professional athletes, retirement from their sport means they may need to seek out another career or goal in life. Once a professional athlete’s playing days are over, figuring out the next step can present a difficult decision. A few of those athletes move into broadcasting careers that usually focus on their former sport. Others decide to live a life of privacy and prefer to leave the limelight to spend more time with their families. Once in a while, a retired professional athlete will write a book and share their life story or provide some other type of worthwhile advice the public may find interesting.

However, some former professional athletes decide to take none of these options and find other ways of boosting their incomes. Unfortunately, every once and awhile, one of those athletes will turn to crime. On late Saturday night, one of Stephen A Smith’s favorite people to tease on Smith’s show First Take, Kwame Brown, was arrested when police discovered him in a car with some marijuana. While it’s likely that the famous First Take host will have something to say about Kwame’s interest in weed, Brown was charged with felony possession of edible marijuana products as well as misdemeanor possession of less than one ounce of weed, according to Hot New Hip Hop.

Brown was arrested in Georgia while he was a passenger in his Mercedes-Benz van. The former NBA player’s van was pulled over by the Brunswick PD on Saturday night. The cops who made the arrest stated that the car strongly smelled of weed. Brown admitted to police that he had weed in the car, and also in the trunk of his van. When the police searched the van, they found a backpack filled with several different types of weed, including pot cookies, tea, and mints. The 37-year-old former NBA player was then taken in and charged with one felony and one misdemeanor over the weed, according to TMZ.

During Brown’s arrest, his large size hindered his transport to the jail initially. Brown is a very tall man, and he stands at around 7 feet. So, the former-NBL player was not able to fit himself into a traditional police car. As a result, the police had to wait around until a larger police vehicle showed up and they could transport Brown to jail. Brown posted bond later that Saturday and was released on the same day, according to TMZ.

Brown was the first overall pick of the Washington Wizards in the 2001 NBA Draft, but he was never able to achieve the expectations that were set for him. He wound up playing for seven different teams while in the NBA. He came into the NBA straight from high school, never played in college, and wound up playing for a total of 12 seasons in the NBA.

