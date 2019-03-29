Brazilian Bombshell Claudia Alende Goes Topless In New Snap On Instagram

Brazilian model and singer Claudia Alende — who is popular on social media for her striking resemblance with Hollywood star Megan Fox — recently took to her Instagram account and wowed her fans by sharing an eye-popping picture of herself.

In the snap, the model was featured sleeping on her bed, wearing nothing at all. She lied on her belly and kept both of her hands on her pillow to expose major sideboob as well as her smooth back. She let her dark tresses down and although she was apparently sleeping, she could be seen wearing some makeup which some of her followers pointed out in the comments section.

The picture set pulses racing as soon as it was posted and, as of the writing of this article, it garnered more than 141,000 likes and above a thousand comments. Commenting on the sultry snap, one of her fans called her the sexiest woman alive, while another one flirtatiously said that he wishes to be her pillow.

Other fans, per usual, showered her with various compliments, including but not limited to, “extremely sexy,” “too beautiful to be real,” “amazing body,” and “you deserve to be a top model.” The rest of her fans posted plenty of emojis on the picture to express their love for the Brazilian beauty.

Apart from the said picture, Claudia also shared a bikini picture wherein she could be seen wearing a skimpy pink bikini, one which left almost nothing to the imagination of the viewers because it could hardly conceal her enviable assets. The model accessorized with a delicate cross pendant and let her hair down, while in terms of her aesthetics, she kept it simple by wearing minimal makeup suitable for a sunny day.

The risque snap racked up more than 243,000 likes and above 12,00 comments which shows that she is, indeed, immensely popular on the photo-sharing website. Moreover, Claudia’s popularity can also be gauged by the number of her Instagram followers which has exceeded 9.8 million.

And it’s not only because of her resemblance with Megan Fox or her skin-baring snaps that have made her popular but her singing talent, as well as her famous participation in Brazil’s Miss Bumbum contest, gained her many followers.

According to an article by The Daily Star, although she didn’t win the contest, she became a hot favorite on the show because of her beautiful looks and body. Shortly after the show finished, many people started following her so much so that her name was included in Forbes’ Top 15 Instagram Influencers list.