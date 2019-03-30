Apple’s New iPhone Design May Have Been Leaked

It’s highly unlikely that Apple will release any information regarding the progress of its upcoming iPhone models, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be leaks. According to a report from Forbes, an anonymous industry insider has leaked the company’s product schematics for one of its 2019 iPhone releases.

The insider, who goes by Mr. White on Twitter, posted a shot of the schematics and noted that the design belonged to the updated version of the current iPhone XR, which is considered a more budget-friendly iPhone option for most people. However, many tech bloggers have disputed White’s claims as the image shows a new triple camera array. The current iPhone XR only has one camera, so it would be unlikely that Apple would move from one camera to three cameras in a single update.

Many believe the schematics actually belong to the upgraded versions of the iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max, which Apple may choose to call the iPhone XI and iPhone XI Plus. If this is the case, the schematics does provide a bit of corroboration for previous leaks from another trusted insider, OnLeaks. The renders leaked by OnLeaks showed a similar three-camera cutout housed in a square unit located on the upper left corner of the phone, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Reports from top Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggest that the new iPhone XI models may also feature better waterproofing, improved Face ID technology, wireless power-sharing that will enable the iPhone to charge other devices, and a new frosted glass back design. As of right now, there are no other significant physical design changes predicted for this year’s model of the iPhone. Many believe true change will come with the 2020 version of the iPhone, according to a report from BGR.

Apple is also expected to unveil iOS 13 later this year. According to a report from TechRadar, the new update for Apple’s mobile devices could introduce a redesigned home screen, system-wide dark mode, an overhaul of the camera app, improved clipboard management, and other general UI tweaks and fixes that were left out of iOS 12 — which was mostly focused on security and stability fixes. The iOS update is expected to be announced at WWDC 2019 in June.

As for the iPhone, Apple typically shows off its new phones during its September event but it is possible that there will be additional leaks as we get closer to the company’s official launch date.