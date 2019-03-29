Lori Loughlin And Husband Are ‘Very Stressed Out’ About College Admissions Scandal

Things aren’t looking good for actress Lori Loughlin, her husband, Mossimo Giuannulli, and their daughters. Amidst the college admissions scandal, the celebrity family has begun to fracture, and in turn, the stress is starting to get to them.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, both Lori Loughlin (best known for her role as Aunt Becky on Full House and Fuller House) and Mossimo Giuannulli were arrested earlier this month, as part of an investigation into a college admissions scandal. The FBI-led investigation, dubbed Operation Varsity Blues (after the movie of the same name), found that 50 or so parents had paid exorbitant amounts of money (sometimes upwards of $1 million) to help grease the wheels and get their children into top-tier universities.

Lori, 54, and Mossimo, 55, have been formally charged with paying $500,000 to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, into the University of Southern California. As a result of the bribe, both Olivia, 19, and Isabella, 20, were designated as potential recruits to USC’s crew team, despite the fact that neither of them had participated in the sport.

Speaking to People, an unnamed source revealed that the entire family has been keeping out of sight, and are lying low in their house, located in Bel Air, California.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giuannulli Are 'Very Stressed Out' About the College Scandal: Source

“They can’t wait for the court hearing next week to be done with,” the source told People. “It’s very hard for them to think about other things right now.”

“They are both feeling very stressed out.”

Both Loughlin and Giuannulli are preparing for their next court date, which is scheduled for April 3. Olivia, on the other hand, has spent her time in Malibu, where she is staying with her boyfriend and model Jackson Guthry.

Even though Loughlin and her husband were released on $1 million bonds, things haven’t improved all that much since the two were released from custody. Shortly after Loughlin secured her bail, she was fired from multiple projects she was working on for The Hallmark Channel, including a recurring role in the TV series When Calls The Heart. Similarly, Netflix decided to part ways with Lori — she will not be returning as Aunt Becky in the fifth and final season of Fuller House.

Things aren’t looking too hot for Olivia Jade either. Shortly after news of the scandal broke, she stopped attending classes at USC, out of fear of being publicly ridiculed. Jade, who is a popular Instagram influencer, was dropped by both Sephora and TRESemmé. Unsurprisingly, the young starlet has not posted on social media as of late.