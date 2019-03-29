‘General Hospital’ Star Emme Rylan Praises Dominic Zamprogna, Fans React To Lulu And Dante’s Goodbye

During Friday’s episode of General Hospital, viewers watched another painful goodbye between the characters of Dante Falconeri and Lulu Spencer Falconeri. Due to his worries about having been brainwashed, he decided he needed to leave Port Charles and pursue help from a clinic abroad. Not only was Lulu’s heart broken by seeing Dante leave, it looks like actress Emme Rylan was heartbroken to say goodbye to actor Dominic Zamprogna again too.

Fans know that Zamprogna chose to leave General Hospital last year to pursue other opportunities. He has always maintained that he would be open to short-term returns and had teased that this brief reprisal of the role he originated several years ago would last for 10 episodes. Sadly, it seems that last episode aired on Friday.

Viewers have loved seeing Zamprogna and Rylan together again and it seems they loved being back together again too. Alas, now they will be apart again with no reunion on the horizon.

After Friday’s episode of General Hospital aired, Rylan shared a couple of sweet shots to her Instagram page. In one, the actress joked about her ugly cry and loving her job. Chloe Lanier, who played Nelle, commented that the photo gave her some Britney Spears circa 2007 feels and that she loved it.

Several General Hospital fans commented that they thought Rylan deserved an award for her performance during Friday’s episode and others noted that they cried right along with Lulu during the heartbreaking scenes.

In another Instagram post, Emme shared a photo of Dante and Lulu together during this goodbye and she praised her co-star. Dom and Emme have always shared a great deal of praise for one another and had been excited about getting the chance to work again for this brief reunion.

While fans loved the powerful scenes between Lulu and Dante, it looks like General Hospital viewers are heartbroken by the storyline. It seems this story arc was likely done to try to give everybody a path toward closure on this couple, since it has been Zamprogna’s decision not to stick around as Dante. However, it’s not necessarily clear that goal was achieved.

One of Rylan’s followers wrote, “I wish they brought him back for a better exit. This was more heartbreaking than the first one.”

Another General Hospital fan wrote, “This was one of the best scenes I’ve seen of you both! You both made me cry. Sad to see Dante go. You both have such great chemistry in GH!”

A sentiment that seemed to be a common one was that the scenes were great but devastating.

“I haven’t cried this hard on GH in a long time. My heart broke! You guys did good, but omg!!”

General Hospital viewers do seem somewhat torn on the storyline in general, frustrated that Zamprogna was brought back and then sent off again so quickly. While killing off the character could clean things up, some fans point out that it would probably just be too much for the Corinthos family at this point. Others think that it’s time to just bite the bullet and recast the character already.

So far, General Hospital spoilers haven’t revealed much about what comes next for Lulu. As The Inquisitr detailed, she will face breaking the news to loved ones next week and everybody will have to hang tight to see what happens after that.

This write off of Dante Part Duex is just as bad as the first. What’s the hold up with a recast. Horrible writing #GH — Megan (@soshell311_) March 29, 2019