Victoria’s Secret Model Maya Stepper Posts An Up-Close Topless Pic On Instagram

German model Maya Stepper is becoming more and more popular on social media — thanks to her amazing looks and her skin-baring photographs which seem to be doing very well among her fans and followers.

Following her pic-posting ritual, the model recently took to her Instagram and shared a sultry snap wherein she could be seen posing topless while holding a twig of lily in her hands. The model wore a full face of makeup comprising a nude shade of lipstick, a light brown blusher, and some nude eyeshadow which accentuated her beautiful, blue eyes.

The model wore her tresses down, accessorized with multiple small hoop earrings, and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose. The display of skin, as well as Maya’s beauty, stunned her fans, so much so that the picture racked up more than 7,000 likes and 135 comments as of the writing of this post.

Commenting on the photo, one fan said that both the flower and the model are equally beautiful and delicate, while another one said that Maya has a gorgeous body and a very pretty face. Others agreed and posted similar comments, while her remaining fans expressed their admiration for the 27-year-old stunner by posting countless hearts, kiss, and fire emojis.

Apart from the said picture, Maya also treated her 600,000-plus followers to a very stylish set of snaps wherein she could be seen flaunting her model figure and chic sense of style. The model donned a white T-shirt which she paired with some funky leather pants and high-heeled stiletto sandals to exude a combination of sass and class.

Maya wore some bold eye makeup and opted for a nude shade of lipstick, while she let her blonde tresses down and accessorized with a brown purse. Per the geotag, the picture was captured in Milk Studios, New York, and in the caption, the model informed her fans that her ensemble and accessories were from the famous brand DKNY.

The pictures also accrued more than 7,000 likes and 125 comments, with fans appreciating the model for keeping it real and sexy.

She also posted a series of Instagram Stories showing her winking at the camera while wearing the same outfit. In another picture, she could be seen walking with fellow model Sadie Newman, who was also casually dressed in blue jeans and a black high-neck T-shirt.

It looks like Maya’s career as a Victoria’s Secret model is becoming stronger with the passage of time, but apart from modeling, she also has some future plans, per an article by C-Heads Magazine.