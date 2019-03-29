Nevada Democrat Recalls How ‘Creepy Uncle’ Joe Biden Approached Her From Behind, Smelled And Kissed Her Hair

'I felt him get closer to me from behind. He leaned further in and inhaled my hair. I was mortified. He proceeded to plant a big slow kiss on the back of my head.'

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s touchy-feely behavior around others, women in particular, has become somewhat of an internet meme over the years. “Joe Biden, We Need to Talk About the Way You Touch Women,” a 2015 Gawker headline reads. The outlet’s 2015 article, although chock-full of images of Biden behaving inappropriately around women of different ages, is merely the tip of the iceberg.

“Creepy Uncle” Joe Biden has become the former vice president’s nickname in certain circles, as pointed out in a 2017 article by The Week, throughout which the author extensively writes about Biden’s “creepy” behavior around women. Similarly, in 2015, The Daily Beast wrote about Biden’s “latest bit of creepiness” — after the then-vice president approached then-Defense Secretary Ashton Carter’s wife from behind, proceeding to touch and smell her hair.

In 2015, The Atlantic wrote about female Secret Service agents feeling uncomfortable around Joe Biden, mainly due to his habit to swim naked in both his personal pool, and in the vice president residence’s pool.

Countless videos of “Creepy Uncle” Joe Biden touching, smelling, embracing, and kissing women have been uploaded to YouTube. One of them has been viewed over two million times. While Joe Biden’s — many would say inappropriate — behavior around women is often dismissed as “Joe being Joe,” the women who have had the misfortune of being around Biden probably beg to differ.

One of them, Nevada Democrat Lucy Flores, told her story in a column published today in The Cut.

“In 2014, I was the 35-year-old Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor in Nevada,” Flores wrote, recalling the difficulties she had faced at the time as a Democrat running in the Silver State. Flores, she wrote, was flattered when her campaign heard from the then-vice president’s office: Joe Biden announced his visit, vowing to help Nevada Democrats.

Are we really pretending that Joe Biden being creepy/inappropriate with women is news? I for one am looking forward to the Creepy Uncle Joe memes throughout the campaign. pic.twitter.com/BSkllciY3h — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) March 29, 2019

During a campaign event, Flores met with Joe Biden and actress Eva Longoria (Longoria is a co-founder of the Latino Victory Project) at the backstage of the venue in which the event was being held. As she was preparing for her speech, Flores wrote, Joe Biden approached her from behind. The former vice president, she recalled, started touching her shoulders, and then smelled and kissed her hair.

“I felt two hands on my shoulders. I froze. ‘Why is the vice-president of the United States touching me?'” the Nevada Democrat wrote, proceeding to describe the encounter in detail.

“I felt him get closer to me from behind. He leaned further in and inhaled my hair. I was mortified. He proceeded to plant a big slow kiss on the back of my head. My brain couldn’t process what was happening. I was embarrassed. I was shocked. I was confused. I couldn’t move and I couldn’t say anything. I wanted nothing more than to get Biden away from me.”

In her column, Flores said that she had feared her experience would be dismissed, but talked to her campaign staffers about it. The Nevada Democrat linked to a number of articles detailing Joe Biden’s inappropriate behavior around women, describing his behavior as “creepy.”

Joe Biden has all but officially launched his campaign for president. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Biden has consistently polled as a front-runner. Trailing him in the vast majority of polls is Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Lucy Flores isn’t alone. Joe Biden’s got a long history of touching women inappropriately. https://t.co/9aExlIB92f — Vox (@voxdotcom) March 29, 2019

Once and if the former vice president announces his campaign, a re-examination of his conservative voting record — Biden voted for the Iraq war, supported segregation and the war on drugs, and similar reactionary policies — could significantly damper his 2020 chances. Testimonies like Lucy Flores’s are almost guaranteed to do the same.