Nasty And Bizarre ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Regarding Ant-Man Is Captivating Fans

It involves Ant-Man and Thanos', well, you'll see.

Brace yourselves, Avengers fans, there’s an Endgame theory that has resurfaced and is gaining steam like it never did before. It just so happens to be one of the most absurd and disgusting theories out there, but it actually holds some merit… some very, very gross merit. According to Comic Book, the theory first began sometime in 2017 but didn’t blow up until the last several days. The theory says Thanos could single-handedly be defeated by Ant-Man if Scott Lang shrunk down in size, climbed into the Mad Titan’s butt, and then enlarged himself.

We said brace yourselves. Ant-Man is known for his ability to shrink to the size of an insect and also to become a giant just by the click of a button. If he was able to somehow enter Thanos’s body and enlarge himself, it would definitely make him explode from the inside out, ultimately killing him.

Of course, this is just a fun theory for fans to pass around and discuss because there is absolutely no way directors Joe and Anthony Russo would use this approach in the film. Also, there are so many other ways for Ant-Man to enter someone’s body, with the mouth, ear, and nose all being other options, but it’s just more fun to suggest another area.

The theory was even brought up to Ant-Man himself, Paul Rudd, while the actor was doing press for Ant-Man and the Wasp. Rudd didn’t seem too sold on the theory and wasn’t sure on whether it would actually work or not. The actor also mentioned that Thanos could “take a lot of punishment” and maybe this strategy wouldn’t work after all.

When the theory originally came out in 2017, some were suggesting that this was the reason Ant-Man was not in Avengers: Infinity War. Rudd’s absence on the Infinity War cast list sparked dozens of theories, but some believed that if he was in the movie he would have defeated Thanos pretty quickly with the grotesque plan, leaving no room for a second film.

Rudd will make his first Avengers film debut when Endgame hits theaters next month. Ant-Man is rumored to play a pivotal role in the movie, especially since he has intimate knowledge of the Quantum Realm which the surviving heroes are expected to time travel in. Ant-Man’s last appearance on camera saw him stranded in the realm when Hank Pym, Hope Van Dyne, and Janet Van Dyne were all decimated by Thanos’s snap during the end-credits of Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Avengers: Endgame debuts on April 26th.