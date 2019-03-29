Jenelle Evans ‘Bullies Own Kids’ On Instagram, Per ‘THG’, Fans Call Her ‘Disgusting’

One day after shutting down divorce rumors, Jenelle Evans is once again making headlines. The Teen Mom 2 star is now making “bullying” headlines, as The Hollywood Gossip collates evidence of this young mother’s questionable parenting.

On March 29, 2019, the media outlet reported the mother of three being “brutalized” as she continues to update her 2.9 million Instagram followers with her motherhood journey. While the gossip site’s reports are often to be taken with a pinch of salt, the social media comments form more of a backbone to this allegation.

“I’m sorry but the stories she posted yesterday of what she wrote on her CHILDRENS [sic] paper hats was absolutely disgusting [sic]”

Just one of the many disapproving comments left by a fan (complete with an “eye-roll” emoji). The comment pertains to a 2017 scandal that saw Evans’ children wear “sexually inappropriate” paper hats on their heads, Pop Culture reports.

“Jenelle Evans is a truly terrible mother.”

The above-mentioned report from The Hollywood Gossip doesn’t hold back. With a questionable past that includes arrests, self-confessed drug use, and a jail sentence, this mother doesn’t come with the world’s cleanest slate.

The news comes amid a wave of social media activity and The Inquisitr‘s March 29 report that Evans “may not” attend the Teen Mom 2 reunion.

In January 2019, Jenelle found herself slammed by fans for “neglecting” her children. A report by The Hollywood Gossip suggested that Evans “Instagram parents” by putting up a social media front, but fails to take proper care of her children. Once again, fan comments don’t paint Evans in the best light.

“The kids always look miserable or forced to smile…”

Celebrities seem to come in two packages. While the likes of Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi parade their offspring across social media, the other half do the exact opposite. Gal Gadot and Blake Lively rarely share their children’s lives. Scarlett Johansson doesn’t even have a social media presence.

The 27-year-old likewise finds herself slammed on account of promoting “stomach-flattening” diet solutions to vulnerable and impressionable fans. One week ago, Jenelle took to Instagram to promote Boom Bod’s products. With promises of a “beach ready” stomach and apparent disbelief in how well the product “works,” Jenelle joins other celebrity mothers doing similar. Cardi B has received backlash for endorsing Teami Blends. Likewise, Kylie Jenner.

“False endorsements are tacky and unnecessary.”

Fans aren’t impressed. With fame, though, comes endorsement potential. Cashing in seems too tempting to resist for this mother, although it remains noteworthy to mention that Teen Mom OG‘s Maci Bookout does similar.

It remains to be known whether or not Jenelle will definitely appear on Teen Mom 2′s reunion.