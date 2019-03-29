Kyle Richards Slams ‘Stupidest Rumor’ About ‘RHOBH’ On Twitter, Andy Cohen Responds

What is a new report claiming?

Kyle Richards is taking on a new report on Twitter.

As the doggy drama between Lisa Vanderpump, Teddi Mellencamp, and Dorit Kemsley continues to play out on new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Richards is speaking out against what she has deemed the “stupidest rumor yet.”

“There was never a takedown meeting. Ever. Stupidest rumor yet,” Richards wrote on March 27, referencing a report in which it was stated that Lisa Rinna actually leaked the story about Kemsley’s dog in an effort to set up a storyline that would accuse Lisa Vanderpump of doing so.

According to the false report, the entire Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, aside from Vanderpump, met with one another before the start of production and developed a plan to take down Vanderpump. As for why they would feel the need to do such a thing, allegedly, that was unclear.

Throughout the past several episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump has been blamed for having Mellencamp repeat a negative story about Kemsley and her dog, in which Kemsley was accused of allegedly locking the dog in her basement for a substantial amount of time.

As fans saw earlier this year, Kemsley actually chose to give the dog to another woman, who later took the pet to a shelter, because it had nipped at both of her small kids and attacked the face of her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley.

While Richards and Vanderpump were previously quite close, they haven’t spoken in months, and in one of her latest blogs for Bravo TV, she took aim at Vanderpump and suggested it was clear that she was behind the scandal now known as Puppy Gate.

“What would John B have to gain by saying that to Teddi? ZERO. He is clearly doing what his boss has told him to say. Which is understandable I suppose,” she wrote, referring to the man who was allegedly contacted to have Mellencamp push the dog story. “He doesn’t want to lose his job. At the end of the day, the dog’s safety is all that matters. We all get that. But we also cannot ignore a friend being disingenuous and going out of their way to hurt someone that they supposedly love. And for what reason?”

To see more of Richards and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.