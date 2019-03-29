Alex Jones Says He Had A ‘Psychosis’ That Made Him A Sandy Hook Truther

In a deposition for a lawsuit against InfoWars host Alex Jones that was made public on Friday over accusations that he knowingly spread false information about the Sandy Hook school shooting, Jones claimed that he came to believe the shooting was staged due to “psychosis.” According to a report in HuffPost, as lawyers for the parents of one of the children questioned Jones under oath as part of the preparation for the defamation lawsuit they’ve filed against him, Jones sidestepped any culpability he might have for having told millions of listeners over the course of years that the shootings were not real.

Rather, he attempted to pin the blame for the Sandy Hook “truther” stories he told on a form of “psychosis” he says he suffered due to the pressures of his job as a talk show host and vendor of a line of protein powders and supposed “testosterone boosters.” In one exchange with attorney Mark Bankston, Jones said that sometimes people claim to have been hurt when they haven’t been, and that one must “look at the agenda behind things.”

“I, myself, have almost had like a form of psychosis back in the past where I basically thought everything was staged, even though I’m now learning a lot of times things aren’t staged.”

The deposition opened up to scrutiny the inner workings of Jones’ operation spreading false rumors about Sandy Hook, Pizzagate and other conspiracy theories, and revealed that he relied on dubious sources and chain emails for many of his theories. He repeatedly claimed that the shooting of 20 first-grade children and six educators was a government-created conspiracy staged by “crisis actors” in order to enable the government to restrict gun owners’ rights.

But in the deposition, Jones claims that, despite the fact that his followers harassed and attacked the parents of the children who were killed relentlessly over a period of years based on lies he was peddling, the fault still wasn’t his for believing those lies.

“I’m just saying that the trauma of the media and the corporations lying so much, then everything begins ― you don’t trust anything anymore, kind of like a child whose parents lie to them over and over again, well, pretty soon they don’t know what reality is.”

However, despite his deposition seeming to indicate some sense of a lesson learned, and that he might no longer believed the outrageous lies he formerly peddled, Jones went on InfoWars as recently as March 25 to argue that Sandy Hook father Jeremy Richman’s apparent suicide was actually a murder.

His theory on why Richman might have been murdered?

In order to distract from the news of the Mueller investigation clearing the 2016 Trump campaign of collusion with Russian operative.