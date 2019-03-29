Get Details On The ‘Disturbing’ Moment That Ended Lisa Vanderpump And Kyle Richards’ Friendship

Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards haven't spoken in months.

Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards’ friendship came to an end during production on the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and soon, fans will get to see their final moments together.

On March 27, The Daily Dish offered a sneak peek at next week’s episode of the show, which takes place at Villa Blanca, the home Vanderpump shares with her husband, Ken Todd, in Beverly Hills.

According to the report, Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen recently commented on the moment that ended Vanderpump and Richards’ friendship, saying on his show that the moment was quite “disturbing because those two are buddies and I don’t like to see it.”

In a clip from the show, Vanderpump and Todd are seen in a screaming match with Richards as they discuss the ongoing drama surrounding Dorit Kemsley’s dog and who it was that encouraged Teddi Mellencamp to share a negative story about Kemsley’s decision to give her animal to another woman after adopting it from Vanderpump’s rescue center in Los Angeles, Vanderpump Dogs.

As fans have seen throughout the show’s latest episodes, Mellencamp has shared texts in which Vanderpump Dogs employee John Blizzard seemingly confirmed he had been instructed by Vanderpump to have Mellencamp share the story, which Vanderpump denies.

According to Vanderpump, she did no such thing and was never close to Blizzard.

During an episode of Watch What Happens Live earlier this season, Richards offered an update on her relationship with Vanderpump and her husband, confirming to a curious caller that she had not seen or spoken to Vanderpump or Todd since their Season 9 dispute.

“Well, the last time I spoke with Lisa or Ken was when I was at their house, and we were gonna have a talk, and it ended up being a disaster, which you see in the trailer for the season,” Richards explained. “It was really strange for me because I’m so close with them, and I haven’t spoken [to them] yet. I’ve sent a text and an email, but I don’t know if I’m blocked or supposedly blocked. But yeah, that’s the last time we spoke, unfortunately.”

As fans well know, Vanderpump and Richards started their Real Housewives run together and are the only two original full-time cast members on the Beverly Hills-based franchise.

To see more of Vanderpump, Richards, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.