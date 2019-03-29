When Will Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Have Kids? They Are Reportedly ‘Leaving The Timing Up To God’

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin shocked fans when they married in a quiet ceremony in New York in September 2018. Now, fans are wondering when the married couple will have kids. According to a new report from PEOPLE, Hailey and Justin are “leaving the timing up to God.”

A source close to the singer told the site, “They love the idea of becoming parents. They both believe that if it happens, it was God’s will. They’re leaving the timing up to God.”

Both Justin and Hailey have been open about their religious beliefs. In fact, in an interview with Vogue earlier this year, Justin revealed that he believed God “blessed him” with Hailey Baldwin.

Earlier this week, Justin shared an Instagram post with his followers and opened up about when they can expect new music. He explained that music is “very important” to him, but that he is first focusing on his health and family. While some fans took this to mean that Justin was going to be a dad, it doesn’t seem like that is happening just yet. However, that doesn’t mean it won’t happen in the future.

The source revealed, “Being a dad is Justin’s dream right now” and that he is “focusing” on getting things “figured out.”

The source explained that Justin is “making amazing progress.”

“If you were to talk to Justin six months ago, and talk to him now, you’d see how much he has changed. He’s growing so much, he’s going from being a boy to being a man. What he wants is to be a man of integrity, a great husband, a fantastic dad, and a spiritual person.”

Justin and Hailey married in a courthouse ceremony in New York in September 2018. The quickie wedding came as a shock to fans, even though they had announced their engagement in July 2018. Prior to that, they had only been dating a few short months. Nevertheless, the couple seems very happy together and they are making things work.

It has been reported that Justin is seeking treatment for depression. He has been open with his fans about his struggles, providing them with updates via Instagram. Not only have his fans been supportive of the singer, but his wife Hailey has also been by his side.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hailey clapped back at rumors that the two were having marital problems, posting to social media to tell her followers not to believe everything they read “on the internet.”