WWE Rumors: Huge Stipulation Could Be Added To Main Event Of ‘WrestleMania 35’

The main event of "WrestleMania 35" may have even more on the line.

For the first time in history, women will be in the main event match of WrestleMania and it is going to be a huge event. In a little over a week, Ronda Rousey will face off against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35, and it’s a match that has been built up to be the hottest feud in wrestling. Well, rumors are swirling and it now appears as if there could be even more on the line in the title bout.

Currently, the official website of WWE lists the match as being for the Raw Women’s Championship only. Ronda Rousey will defend her title against Lynch and Flair with the winner walking out as the women’s champion of the Red Brand.

This week on SmackDown Live, Charlotte Flair shockingly won the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Asuka. Now, that makes the main event at WrestleMania 35 even bigger as two champions are in one bout, but does it even really matter if both titles aren’t up for grabs?

After Flair won the title from Asuka, a lot of speculation began swirling on social media with the belief that the company wanted the Four Horsewomen of WWE standing tall at the end. A photoshopped photo even began making the rounds showing Lynch as Raw Champion, Flair with her belt, and Sasha Banks and Bayley as the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

So I’m speculating either this is how the WWE Women’s title scene is pictured to peak at WrestleMania 35 …. Could the Raw after Mania result in the four horsewomen of UFC making their main roster debut? Mhmmm the theory????. pic.twitter.com/rJBu62adcM — Mannish De'Ville (@Mk_Kxm) March 27, 2019

Ultimately, this would eventually lead to a feud with Ronda Rousey and her own version of the Four Horsewomen that she had in UFC. That stable includes Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, and Marina Shafir.

Of course, that’s just the idea being passed around, but a major stipulation could be added to the main event and that changes things a bit. Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Wrestling Inc., reports that the stipulation of “Winner Take All” could be added at some point this week.

If that happens, it would mean that whoever pins anyone in the match will take their respective championship.

Lynch makes a pin and she would become that brand’s champion

Rousey pins Flair or Flair pins Rousey and they become a double champion

Rousey or Flair pin Lynch and nothing changes

For now, that stipulation is not in place for the main event of WrestleMania 35 and should be taken as a rumor. If WWE ends up going through with this change, though, it would likely be announced sometime during this week’s upcoming Monday Night Raw.