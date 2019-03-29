Kendall Jenner Flaunts Bikini Body, Drinks Wine In Revealing New Instagram Snaps

Kendall Jenner is showing off her model body in a series of bikini photos on social media.

On Friday, the Victoria’s Secret model took to her Instagram account to share two new photos of herself rocking skimpy bikinis as she relaxes in the sexy snapshots.

In the first photo, Kendall Jenner is seen wearing a light blue and purple print bikini. The model sits in some crystal clear water and leans back on her elbows as she holds a glass of white wine in one of her hands.

Jenner’s cleavage, flat tummy, toned abs, and curvy backside are all on full display in the photograph. Kendall wears her long, dark hair parted down the middle and pulled back into a messy bun at the base of her head.

She also wears a pair of dark sunglasses to shield her eyes from the rays, and a chain with a pendant on it around her neck as she soaks up some sun.

In the second picture, Kendall wears a nude bikini as she hits the kitchen with her mother, Kris Jenner. The two seem to be making some sort of dish that contains tomatoes and cheese.

Kris is seen wearing a black collared shirt as she chops ingredients on a wooden cutting board. Kendall leans on the counter and watches her mother as other ingredients and a pair of sunglasses lay on the counter in front of them.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kendall Jenner has been posting an array of bikini snaps to her Instagram account and on her story. Last week she rocked a bright yellow number that had her fans’ heads spinning.

Meanwhile, the model has been very busy with her career, and cultivating her relationship with boyfriend Ben Simmons. Kendall and Ben, an NBA player, have been spotted spending as much of their free time together as possible.

They’re often seen grabbing dinner or at the grocery store, and Jenner has become a staple at the Philadelphia 76ers games, where she cheers on her boyfriend.

However, Hollywood Life sources claim the pair aren’t in a rush to define the relationship, and are more interested in having fun together.

“Ben and Kendall are definitely not thinking about marriage or kids or anything super serious and forever. They see each other occasionally based on their schedules and they have a lot of fun but they are not looking to make it a serious relationship,” an insider told the outlet.

“They are staying exclusive and not dating around. [However,] wedding bells or the thoughts if it are nonexistent,” the source stated.

Fans can see more of Kendall Jenner by following her on Instagram.