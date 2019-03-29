Batman Prequel ‘Pennyworth’ Shows The Waynes’ Butler As A Sexy Spy

Gotham is a Fox and DC Comics series that serves as a prequel to the story of Batman, but without Batman himself. The success of the show has now made the creators consider another prequel, in the form of an origin story for Alfred Pennyworth, the Waynes’ butler. The new series titled Pennyworth recently released a teaser trailer on its official Twitter account, which shows the origin story of the butler as a sexy British spy.

Creators Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon hit gold with Gotham, a Batman prequel that saw characters residing int he infamous city, years before the vigilante superhero makes his appearance. While the show’s central character was initially Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie), the focus quickly shifted to a young Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz), as well as the plethora of Batman’s villains who also appeared over the seasons. Characters like Penguin, Riddley, Catwoman, and even Bane have all appeared in one incarnation or the other on the Fox TV series, with varying degrees of success, as per CBR.

The show was such a success, that the creators decided to spin it off with another prequel, one that outlines the mysterious origins of the Waynes’ butler, Alfred Pennyworth. In the comics, Alfred has been implied as having military training prior to joining the service of Thomas Wayne, Bruce’s father, as detailed by Screen Rant.

(L-R) Danny Cannon, Bruno Heller, Jack Bannon, Ben Aldridge, and Paloma Faith of the television show ‘Pennyworth’ speak during the EPIX Networks segment of the 2019 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on February 10, 2019 in Pasadena, California. Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Pennyworth stars Jack Bannon (The Imitation Game) as the titular character and the teaser shows an extensive sizzle reel of various scenes and characters, as it amps up the story all leading toward the young man introducing himself. The entire teaser feels very slick and similar to that of a spy thriller. When speaking about the series, co-creator Danny Cannon describes the setting and the kind of main character audiences can expect, via Deadline.

“The tone of the series will be extremely dark as we see Alfred work alongside Thomas Wayne to form a security company in London, England. It’s twenty-something years before Gotham, it’s a very different world,’ ‘This is the DC version of 1960s London.'”It’s twentysomething years before Gotham, it’s a very different world. His is the DC version of 1960s London. 13 degrees history is different: It’s not the England we know. It looks and feels like, but if you look a little closer, [you ask], ‘Why is that like that? Why is that building there?'”

Pennyworth wouldn’t be the first spin-off prequel to focus on a less than popular supporting character from comic book mythos. DC Comics’ Krypton series focuses on the adventures of Superman’s grandfather on Krypton, decades before its destruction.

At your service. Meet Alfred #Pennyworth this Summer, only on @EPIXHD. Get the channel or get the app: https://t.co/BWwKnECac3 pic.twitter.com/SIHIlrnFp6 — PENNYWORTH (@PennyworthEpix) March 29, 2019

Pennyworth premieres on Epix sometime in the summer.