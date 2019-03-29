Jordyn Woods Reportedly Views Old Photos Of Kylie Jenner And Baby Stormi Often

Jordyn Woods reportedly revisits old memories of spending time with Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster.

Us Weekly reports the model, 21, has been reminiscing on her life with her estranged BFF before she was accused of having an affair with Jenner’s sister Khloe Kardashian’s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Woods reportedly misses her friend, who she’s known since high school, but misses Webster, 1, the most.

“Jordyn is still very upset but trying to push on with her career and get her life back,” an Us Weekly source said. “She misses Kylie as a best friend but is telling friends she actually misses Stormi the most. She looks at old pictures of Stormi and misses her every day.”

The two friends have reportedly kept their distance from each other after rumors began to swirl that Woods and Thompson were seen making out at a Los Angeles party in February. The Kylie Cosmetics founder reportedly opted to keep her distance from her friend to avoid getting between Woods and Kardashian. Woods revealed earlier this month on Red Table Talk that Jenner texts her sporadically, and Woods let her know in advance that she would be sharing her side of the scandal on the Facebook Watch show. However, Woods moved out of Jenner’s Los Angeles home shortly after the debacle broke and reportedly lives back at home with her mother and siblings. She also revealed to Jada Pinkett Smith that she is remorseful for any involvement she had in hurting Kardashian. The Revenge Body alum faced her first cheating scandal with her ex in April 2018 while she was pregnant with their daughter, True.

The beauty mogul also reportedly spent time away from filming Season 16 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians amid the scandal, with sources claiming she was “very upset” with Woods and didn’t want to “deal with it or address it.”

The recent promo for KUWTK teases that the drama will be addressed by the Good American designer. In one clip, she is seen sobbing while taping a confessional for the show. According to People, the mother of one states that the NBA star doesn’t respect her. In another scene, she reportedly claims her “family was ruined,” which is something she accused the Eylure cosmetics ambassador of single-handedly doing earlier this month via Twitter. Kardashian also mentions on the show that she wants viewers to take her personal struggles more seriously.

“Sometimes the world forgets just to be kind and that we’re all going through something,” Khloé says at the end of the trailer. “Maybe just be a little more understanding because it f—ing sucks.”