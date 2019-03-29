‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Sports Sexy, Black Lingerie At 50-Years-Old In Sultry New Instagram Photo

Slay all day, Kyle Richards!

It’s no secret that the mother of four possesses an insane body that is to be envied and her most recent Instagram picture is hot, hot, hot. While the 50-year-old regularly flaunts her bikini body for her legion of Instagram followers, it’s not everyday that she gives fans a glimpse of her in lingerie. Yesterday, Richards took to her Instagram account to share a steamy photo of herself in a barely-there black bra.

Richards is promoting the brand Le Mystere and does a great job of selling the product. In the sexy selfie, Kyle wears her long, dark locks down and curled along with smokey eye makeup and beautiful, long lashes. The Bravolebrity also rocks a pair of hoop earrings and a few long necklaces. But it’s the sexy black push-up bra that steals the show in the sexy image.

So far, the image has earned Richards a ton of attention with over 53,000 likes in addition to 1,200 comments. Some fans took to the photo to comment on how amazing Kyle looks for her age while countless others couldn’t help but gush over her sexy ensemble. A few other followers simply commented on the snapshot to let Kyle know that they’re big fans of hers.

“You are truly very beautiful on the inside and outside most definitely Mrs Kyle Richards,” one follower wrote.

“You’re on fire @kylerichards18! Strong, beautiful, hardworking, and confident! I’m a proud gay man but you might’ve made me question my sexuality just now! Lol,” another fan commented.

“Omg I am so happy to see this side of you!! You are an amazing mom and entrepreneur which we see in #RHOBH however we don’t see this side of you which I’m loving – we all have our ‘real sexy side.'”

The ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently airing on Bravo, and like the previous seasons, there is a ton of drama going on, especially with “puppygate” in full force. But while Kyle certainly has her hands full on the current season, some fans are already looking forward to the next season.

As The Inquisitr recently shared, rumors have been swirling for a while that Kyle’s niece, Paris Hilton, was interested in joining the cast. There was a screenshot of an article that suggested that Paris wanted to come aboard for the next season of the show, but Kyle shattered the dreams of fans all over when she commented on the article post, saying, “I would love this but she never said this haha.” But maybe Paris will change her mind once she sees how many people want her to join.

New episodes of RHOBH air Tuesday evenings on Bravo.