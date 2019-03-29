Pink Announces ‘Hurts 2B Human’ Tracklisting And Collaboration With Khalid

Pink has announced the tracklisting for her eighth studio album, Hurts 2B Human.

The lead single from the album, “Walk Me Home,” has peaked at No.6 in Ireland, No. 8 in the U.K. and Switzerland, No. 12 in Australia, and No. 54 in the U.S. so far.

Recently, Pink was awarded the Outstanding Contribution to Music award at this year’s BRIT Awards. That night, she performed a medley of her hits, including “Walk Me Home,” which was the debut performance of the track.

Throughout her career, Pink has picked up some huge awards. She won her first Grammy Award in 2002 and has picked up two more since then. She has two MTV Europe Music Awards and seven MTV Video Music Awards, one from when she was honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award in 2017.

The new album will be released on April 26 and the Official Charts have reported the tracklisting:

1. Hustle

2. (Hey Why) Miss You Sometime

3. Walk Me Home

4. My Attic

5. 90 Days ft. Wrabel

6. Hurts 2B Human feat. Khalid

7. Can We Pretend feat. Cash Cash

8. Courage

9. Happy

10. We Could Have It All

11. Love Me Anyway feat. Chris Stapleton

12. Circle Game

13. The Last Song Of Your Life

The album contains three collaborations with Khalid, Cash Cash, and Chris Stapleton.

Pink released the song “Hustle” this week for fans to hear before the album gets released.

Despite a new album scheduled for April, Pink is still in the middle of a world tour for her last studio album, Beautiful Trauma. A second North American leg started on March 1 in Sunrise, Florida, at the BB&T Center. The leg will end in New York City at Madison Square Garden, where she will play two huge shows there. In June, Pink will embark on a European leg starting in the Netherlands in Amsterdam on June 16. The leg consists of two shows in London, at the iconic Wembley Stadium, and will end back in the Netherlands on August 11 in The Hague.

Last month, Pink was given a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, where she celebrated the event with her family and fans. Her star became number 2,656 on the famous tourist attraction. Chat show host Ellen DeGeneres and actress Kerri Kenney-Silver spoke at the ceremony, expressing their love for the singer.

Since bursting onto the music scene with her debut album, Can’t Take Me Home, Pink’s career has gone from strength to strength. It’s been nearly two decades since her first record, and Pink is still racking up platinum records and winning big awards.

On Instagram, she has over 5.7 million followers.