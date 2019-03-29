Apple Cancels AirPower Charging Mat

Apple has canceled the launch of one of its most highly anticipated accessories, according to a report from TechCrunch.

Almost two years ago, Apple announced its own wireless charging mat, AirPower, which the company claimed would improve the overall wireless charging experience for its customers. The wireless charging mat was shown off during the company’s September event in 2017, which also featured the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and the iPhone X. Apple predicted the product would be available for purchase in 2018, but that did not happen.

Earlier this year, it was believed that the Apple AirPower was officially in production, based on a tweet made by ChargerLab. During production, it seemed the company had difficult time getting the charging device to function properly without significant overheating, which caused more delays, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Still, tech enthusiasts and fans of the company remained hopeful as Apple released several new products ahead of its 2019 March event last week, including updated AirPods with a wireless charging case.

The sleek oval-shaped charging pad had be predicted to work with Apple’s newer iPhones, the Apple Watch, and the recently updated AirPods with wireless charging case. The AirPower mat was expected to charge all three devices at the same time. Apple also claimed the AirPower mat would assist with better power consumption since the devices would be able to communicate with each other, according to a report from CNET. This would have been a standout feature for the AirPower mat and an incentive for users already in the Apple ecosystem to purchase an Apple-created charger as opposed to third-party devices.

However, the company has officially decided to cancel its AirPower project. In a statement sent via email, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, Dan Riccio, revealed that “AirPower will not achieve our high standards.” Riccio went on to apologize for disappointing customers.

Apple AirPower mat canceled, citing inability to meet its standards for hardware. RIP.https://t.co/LmDEU4mYto pic.twitter.com/yfmgtU6NNW — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) March 29, 2019

“We apologize to those customers who were looking forward to this launch. We continue to believe that the future is wireless and are committed to push the wireless experience forward.”

It’s currently unclear whether the Apple’s commitment to “push the wireless experience forward” means there will be another attempt at creating a Qi-enabled multi-device charging mat or if the company will simply work to make their products better compatible with other wireless chargers. Apple may choose to discuss its upcoming plans to improve its wirless experience at the company’s next major product event, which will likely take place later this year.